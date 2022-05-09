Wayzata High’s boys track and field team finished first by a wide margin in the Wayzata Invitational May 6, while Minnetonka made a good showing, as well, on the way to a third-place finish.
As this week’s edition of the Sun Current was arriving at local homes and businesses May 11, the Trojans and Skippers were competing in he Section 7AAA True Team Meet at Wayzata High. The winning team gets an automatic berth for the State True Team Meet Friday, May 20, at Stillwater High School. The teams that place second and third in Section 7AAA might have a chance to win wild-card berths for state.
Wayzata has a great track record in True Team with six state titles and three runner-up finished in the last nine years.
Usually, a good performance at the Wayzata Invitational leads to good results in True Team competition, Wayzata head coach Aaron Berndt noted.
“We emphasize True Team in our program,” he said. There are 50 roster spots for True Team, and every Wayzata athlete wants one of those spots.
“One reason we have done well in True Team over the years is consistency on our coaching staff,” Berndt said. “Also, we have a lot of talented kids out for track.”
The Trojans didn’t have a lot of first places in the Wayzata Invitational, but won the meet title with depth.
“We had some excellent teams here,” Berndt said. “So it was a really good meet.”
Minnetonka head coach James Finch watched his team score 110.5 points on Friday as the Skippers almost caught White Bear Lake for second place. The Bears scored 116.5 points, while Wayzata was way out front with 150.5.
Following are Wayzata and Minnetonka highlights from the Wayzata Invitational.
Dashes
Tarun Poliboina of Wayzata won the 200-meter dash in 21.95 seconds and placed second in the 100 in 10.87. Minnetonka’s Tobias Williams placed fourth in the 100 and 200 races. Will Hairston of Minnetonka ran fifth in the 200 and seventh in the 100. Max Williams of Wayzata placed sixth in the 100.
Wayzata’s best finish in the 400 was a third from Owen Dehm in 51.91. Del Johnson of Wayzata ran sixth and Tanner McPherson of Minnetonka was seventh.
Distance Events
Minnetonka sophomore Ryan Fries was the 800-meter champion with a time of 2:01.45. Wayzata sophomore Daniel McCollor took third place in 2:03.30. Minnetonka freshman Jackson Downin was fifth and Wayzata sophomore Tyler Kissell was seventh, both with personal records.
Shef West from The Blake School was second in the 1600 in 4:19.46. Nick Gilles of Minnetonka was fifth, while the next four places went to Wayzata runners Nick Cichoski, Alex Foss and Parker Dietrick.
Luke Williams of White Bear Lake won the 3200-meter title. Second place and fourth place went to Minnetonka runners Max Westerlund and Aiden Chalmers, who both had personal records. Westerlund ran 9:44.68.
Hurdles
Wayzata junior David Nelson finished fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.62. Minnetonka’s Jake Herbert took fifth in 15.65 and Ethan Fischer of Wayzata placed seventh.
Wayzata hurdlers Wyatt Baker and Charles Tomczik were third and fourth in the 300 hurdles and Minnetonka’s David Allred placed fifth.
Relays
Minnetonka placed third in the 4x100-meter relay with Caden Wixo, Jordan Flesche, Tobias Williams and Hairston running 43.95.
Tomczik, Fischer, Adam Bracken and Nathan Graham of Wayzata placed third in the 4x200 relay in 1:33.46.
Minnetonka flew to a second-place finish in the 4x400 with Herbert, McPherson, Noah Rooney and Walker Liu running 3:29.68. Wayzata placed third in 3:30.65 with Del Johnson, Matthew Adams, Baker and Dehm.
Wayzata was the runner-up to Minneapolis Southwest in the 4x800 relay with McCollor, Luke Greseth, Alex Williams and Pranav Madasamy running 8:20.02. Second in 8:20.80 was the Minnetonka foursome of Fries, Sam Stefonowicz, Parker Barry and McPherson.
Throws
Brainerd boys went 1-2 in the shot put and Chaska was third. Wayzata took the next two places. Sophomore rookie Emmanuel Wilson had a career best of 50 feet, 1.5 inches for fourth place, while senior Jaxon Nelson, the All-District football lineman, threw 49-5 for fifth place.
In the discus, Minnetonka junior Jack Liwienski threw 151-9 for second place, 10 feet behind the winner, Ryan Mercer of Chaska. Dakota Egert of Minnetonka placed eighth.
Jumps
Michael Meadowcroft of Wayzata, emerging as one of the state favorites, flew past the 44-foot mark to take the championship in the triple jump. Vatel Henderson of Wayzata placed seventh.
In the high jump, Meadowcroft and Minnetonka’s Herbert finished in a tie for sixth place.
Wayzata long jumper Nathaneal Agbemadon took fourth place with a best of 20 feet, 5.5 inches. Teammate Connor Vokaty placed sixth. Herbert of Minnetonka finished seventh.
Pole Vault
Defending state champion Jack Helmich, the Wayzata senior, cleared 14 feet, 7 inches for first place.
Team Scores
Wayzata 150.5, White Bear Lake 116, Minnetonka 110.5, Moorhead 110, Brainerd 80, Mounds View 66, Minneapolis Southwest 63, Chaska 49, Maple Grove 37.
