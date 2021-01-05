Drew Berkland showed this fall that he is one of the best football players in the Class 6A West District.
As an all-district defensive back, he starred throughout the 2020 season as a second-year starter.
Surprisingly, football might not be Berkland’s best sport. The 6-foot, 195-pound junior has made a verbal commitment to play baseball for the University of Minnesota following his high school graduation in the spring of 2022.
“In season, I am all in with my other two sports - football and basketball,” Berkland said. “Baseball is my year-round sport.”
The Wayzata junior plays for the NorthStar Baseball Club’s elite team, which travels to out-of-state tournaments to find competition.
“I have played for NorthStar since I was a 12-year-old,” Berkland said. “Our team competes against a lot of Southern teams, and we do pretty well. I like playing with the best against the best, and that is what NorthStar provides. The farther you go in a tournament, the more scouts will see you.”
Berkland’s best position is catcher.
As a hitter, he aspires to both power and average.
“I think of myself as a gap-to-gap hitter,” he said. There was no high school baseball season in Minnesota last spring, due to COVID-19 restrictions, but in the spring of 2021, Berkland hopes to play for the Wayzata High varsity team and head coach Bobby DeWitt.
“I played all three sports growing up,” Berkland said. “I think baseball was the first sport I played.”
One of Berkland’s biggest thrills so far was playing for Wayzata’s state Class 6A-champion football team in 2019. He was one of the few sophomores who played for the Trojans in the 2019 Prep Bowl victory over Champlin Park.
Coming off a 2-5 football season this year, Berkland looks for a winning basketball season. He is part of a junior foursome that returns to the varsity. The star of the team is one of his best friends, 6-5 junior guard Camden Heide, who enters his fourth year on varsity. The other members of the junior quartet are 6-8 center Carter Bjerke and 6-4 guard Ryan Harvey, who started at quarterback for the Trojan football team.
“We’re returning a lot for basketball,” Berkland said. “I am excited to see what we can do. The game that turned a lot of heads last season was our [88-80] loss at Eden Prairie. That game proved how competitive we could be.”
Eden Prairie, the Lake Conference champion, finished the season 28-0 and most likely would have been the state Class 4A champion had COVID-19 not ended the season before the championship game of the Section 2 Tournament March 12.
“Camden [Heide] and I have been friends a long time,” Berkland said. “He’s a really athletic kid. I have watched how he goes about his business, and it is really impressive.”
Berkland’s speciality in both football and basketball is playing defense.
“I have always liked the challenge of one-on-one battles,” he said.
The phrase “tough as nails” could have been coined to describe Berkland’s style of play.
“It’s all about wanting it more than the other guy,” he said.
In Berkland’s view, one of the best things about playing Lake Conference sports is the ongoing rivalry with the other schools.
“On any given night you’re playing one of your rivals,: he said. “We don’t have just one team that we want to get after.”
One of the best Lake Conference rivalries is the annual football game between Wayzata and Minnetonka. So far, Berkland has been on the winning side of that one. In his sophomore year, the Trojans won the Bay Bell trophy. This year they kept it with a 19-3 victory over the Skippers. Berkland will try to make it three in a row when the teams play next fall.
Berkland said he is fortunate that his parents, Jon and Marybeth, expect more from him that athletic success. “Academics are an important part of who I am,” he said. ‘My parents have always encouraged me to be the best person I can be.”
They must be pleased with the results, which are reflected in a 3.97 GPA.
