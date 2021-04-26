Because there was no spring tennis season in 2020, due to COVID-19, Wayzata head coach Jeff Prondzinski is working with a team short of varsity experience this spring.
On the other hand, there is a lot of talent, the veteran coach noted. It starts with his two captains - sophomore Collin Beduhn at first singles and junior Jayho Hong at second singles.
“Collin and Jayho can compete with the best 1 and 2 singles players in the state,” coach Prondzinski said last week. “We only have one senior in the lineup, so we are a lot younger than usual.”
As the tallest tennis player in the Lake Conference at 6 feet, 8 inches, Collin Beduhn is a special player. He first suited up for varsity as a seventh-grader in 2018 and earned a regular spot in the lineup. “Not many kids 6-8 have Collin’s talent,” Prondzinski said. “And his game will continue to grow. Just the angle of his serve makes him tough to play against. Jayho isn’t far behind Collin. They are probably the best players we’ve had since Nick Beaty [captain at the University of Michigan].”
In the first three matches of the season, the Trojans have posted 6-1 wins. They earned a victory over Hopkins in the Lake Conference opener and then stepped outside league play for a win over Section 5AA rival Maple Grove. Back in the conference April 22, the Trojans lost only one point to a solid Eden Prairie team.
Collin Beduhn led the way on Thursday afternoon with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Eden Prairie’s athletic first singles player Aditya Akolkar. At No. 2, Hong defeated Ashish Thotakura 6-0, 6-1. Third singles went to Wayzata eighth-grader Aaron Beduhn, who defeated Cole Brandvold 6-4, 6-1. Brad Hagan completed the Trojans’ singles sweep with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jake Ballentine.
“Eden Prairie played two really good doubles matches,” Prondzinski said.
At No. 1, Trojans Anthony Pothacamury and Tanay Panguluri defeated EP’s Maneesha Dharmadasa and Ani Vadrevu 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.
In an exciting third doubles match, Eden Prairie won its only point of the day with Nicolas Sandberg and Sarthak Agrawal edging Jack Bomier and Ram Subramanian 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.
At second doubles, Wayzata took the point with Dihren Akkina and Sevaan Puri beating Avik Garg and Tyler Hoffman 6-2, 6-2.
In its only other Lake match, Eden Prairie had a 6-1 victory over Hopkins.
Looking to the remainder of the Lake Conference schedule, Prondzinski know it will be difficult for any team to defeat Edina. The Hornets have a core group of five experienced players plus quite a bit of young talent.
“Edina has five players who can match up with my top two,” the Wayzata coach said. “Our focus is on getting better each week.”
In 4 p.m. Lake Conference matches Thursday, April 29, Edina is at Hopkins, Minnetonka hosts Eden Prairie and St. Michael-Albertville hosts Buffalo. Wayzata draws the bye and is scheduled to play a 4 p.m. non-conference match against Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Aquila Park in St. Louis Park.
