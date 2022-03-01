One of the keys to Wayzata’s win in the Section 5AA Boys Aquatics Meet Feb. 26 was making sure all three relays made it to state.
Mission accomplished. Trojans Max Carter, Ethan Li, Nathan Carr and John Kirchner placed second in the 200-yard medley in 1:38.10. Wayzata took second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Adam Liu, Leo Kenigsberg, Caden Hou and Matt Gendreau swimming 1:29.40. In the final event of the meet, the 400 freestyle relay, Wayzata had one of its best races of the day with Kirchner, Carr, Liu and Gendreau winning in 3:12.78.
Gendreau, Wayzata’s senior captain, found great success in his individual events with first places in the 200 freestyle (1:42.71) and the 500 freestyle (4:45.75). He will have a good shot at placing in the top eight in both events at this weekend’s State Class AA Meet.
Wayzata divers Nick Haseman and Henry Ross earned their way to state with a 1-2 finish. Haseman scored 442 in the section meet and Ross had 418.65 points.
Another section highlight was a win by Wayzata eighth-grader Carr in the 100 butterfly with a time of 51.66. Carr later added a first place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 51.44.
William Kirven gave the Trojans second place in he 500 freestyle behind Gendreau.
Max Gjerve represented well in the 100 breaststroke, taking second place with a time of 59.59.
The Trojans won’t be favored to win the state Class AA title, as defending state champion Edina hopes to hold sway over the field. Wayzata is a possible, if not probable top-five team along with Lake Conference rivals Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
Section 5AA
Team Totals
Wayzata 606, Spring Lake Park 384, Maple Grove 337, Armstrong 249, Irondale 178, Osseo 134, Champlin Park 122. Park Center 89.
