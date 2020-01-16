Ben Luedtke
Captain Ben Luedtke of the Wayzata boys hockey team had two assists in a 4-3 Lake Conference win over Buffalo Jan. 11. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Wayzata stands 10-5-1 in boys hockey entering this week’s action.

One of the keys to the Trojans’ success is their ability to score by committee.

“We’re not going to have anyone with 25 goals, so we need to look for scoring balance,” said head coach Pat O’Leary after a 4-3 win over Buffalo Jan. 11.

This game was a good example of Wayzata’s balance, with four different players finding the back of the net. In the first period, Tucker Ness scored with assists from Dylan Lewis and Wyatt Carlson. In the second period, Lewis scored a short-handed goal, unassisted.

Wayzata put the game away with two goals in the third period. Gavin O’Connell scored on an assist from captain Ben Luedtke, and then Jake Keller scored on the power play with assists from O’Connell and Luedtke.

The Breccini brothers took care of the scoring for Buffalo, with Jake scoring two goals and Tyler adding one.

“We were able to get the puck to the net and get a couple rebounds,” O’Leary said. “Defensively, we played more aggressively and blocked some shots.”

Goalie Garret Bonello continued his steady play in Wayzata’s net with 20 saves.

Another key to the win was Wayzata’s penalty killing. “We held them to 0-for-5 on the power play,” O’Leary noted. Meanwhile, Wayzata’s power play went 1-for-2.

Next for the Trojans is a game against Edina (7-7-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Edina’s Braemar Arena.

The importance of this game is the effect it will have on Section 6AA seeding. Wayzata already has one big section win over The Blake School, and another against Edina this week would put them in good shape for the seeding meeting in late February.

