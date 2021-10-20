Three games into the 2021 season, Wayzata High girls soccer coach Tony Peszneker celebrated a milestone with this 500th career win.
With the State Tournament underway this week, Peszneker won a state-record 25th trip to state.
“You never know when you’ll have your next chance,” he said after the Trojans shut out favored Hopkins 2-0 in the finals of the Section 6AAA Tournament Oct. 19 at Hopkins High Stadium.
In two previous meetings with Hopkins this year, the Trojans had tied 1-1 and lost 1-0, so victory in the section finals was far from a given.
“I am blessed and fortunate to have very talented girls to work with,” Peszneker said. “And tradition is part of it. The girls don’t want to be the Wayzata team that doesn’t go to state.”
Wayzata came out flying in the section championship game, but Hopkins senior goalie Luci Rock was ready, too. “We had 10 shots on goal in the first half,” Peszneker pointed out. “Both teams had good chances. I thought the halftime score could have been 4-2.”
As the second half got underway, Rock made more stops. “I wondered how long it would go on that way,” Peszneker said. “She was making some big-time saves.”
Grace Lopata provided the answer with a goal in the 56th minute to put the Trojans ahead 1-0. Then in the 66th minute, Wayzata senior captain Dana Bruer made it 2-0.
Peszneker didn’t feel safe at 2-0 until the final 10 seconds, when he heard the Trojan fans counting them down.
“Hopkins has been consistently good the last two or three years,” Peszneker said. “[Coach] Justin Hegre has them well organized. They work hard and are very disciplined, especially on defense.”
One of the keys for Wayzata was keeping junior forward and captain Abby Hoiska of the Royals off the stat sheet. Hoiska is one of the Lake’s fastest players and highest scorers, so it wasn’t an easy job.
“We like to think we’re always well prepared, with all of our notes,” the Wayzata head coach said. “But the players on the field have to be able to carry out the game plan.”
Peszneker assigned senior captain Ramira Ambrose to mark Hoiska. Ambrose has been slowed by a cold recently, but she never came out of the game.
“We shortened our bench for the championship game,” Peszneker said. “For the first two games of the section tournament, we were able to play everyone. If we had been able to score a couple times in the first half, we might have got everyone onto the field.”
Peszneker mentioned Lopata’s offensive and defensive play as a key to victory. “Grace was our best defender on the field, and scored on top ot that,” he said. “Any time you hold the other team’s top scorer, it is a team effort. Ramira did a good job and others were in position to help.”
Wayzata junior goalie Becca Carroll didn’t face as many shots at Hopkins’ Rock, but she had a perfect night. A diving save midway through the second half was Carroll’s toughest chance, and stopped the shot with her finger tips.
Peszneker feels that playing a double round-robin schedule in the Lake Conference is the best preparation there is for a State Tournament. “We know there are other good teams out there, and other good conferences like the South Suburban and Northwest Suburban,” the Wayzata coach said. “But in those conferences, teams don’t play each other twice like we do in the Lake.”
Wayzata’s chances at state will most likely depend on a defense that has been excellent the last third of the season. “We shut out all three of our section opponents,” Peszneker said. “And we have allowed only one goal [total] in the last six games.”
Wayzata’s record going into the State Tournament opener was 12-4-2. Peszneker had a total of 510 career victories.
