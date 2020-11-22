When Wayzata High athletic director Jaime Sherwood released the All-Lake Conference boys cross country list earlier this month, there were no surprises.
The selections are cut and dried - not made by the coaches - but strictly on the basis of which runners finish in the top 10 at the conference meet.
Heading the list for 2020 is Lake Conference and Section 6AA champion Nick Gilles, the Minnetonka High sophomore. He is the first Skipper runner to achieve that coveted double since his coach, Jeff Renlund, accomplished the feat in 1985.
Wayzata won the Lake team title this year in a close race with Eden Prairie. Coach Mark Popp’s Trojans relied on balance and the strength of the pack, while Eden Prairie countered with the super senior trio of Alex Gutierrez, Jack Gschwendtner and Isaac Hartman. Wayzata led the all-conference team with five selections. Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Buffalo each earned three berths, leaving Hopkins and Edina with two berths apiece. St. Michael-Albertville does not have an All-Lake runner.
Eden Prairie head coach Jeff Lindlief had a roster loaded with seniors this year, and their experience paid off.
“When Alex, Jack and Isaac were coming up as seventh- and eighth-graders, we knew they would be special student-athletes,” Lindlief said. “They made the commitment to train hard and to make the team better.”
Of the three, only Gschwendtner made Eden Prairie’s top seven as a sophomore. “All three had to work hard to get their positions,” Lindlief said.
While they rotated in and out as the No. 1 man during the season, the three Eagles stars never let internal competition distract them from the team goals.
“There was never any animosity among them, and that’s what made us a good team,” Lindlief said.
The coach is also proud of his other varsity runners, who include three All-Lake honorable mention runners - seniors Ben Van Sloun, Mason Martin and Alex Yang.
“Our seniors worked hard as a group,” Lindlief said. “We are losing eight of the top nine, so next year some of the younger runners in the program will have their chance.”
The Minnetonka boys cross country team is also losing some good seniors, most notably All-Lake runners Austin Hunter and Josh Koehnen, but with conference champ Gilles coming back, coach Renlund is optimistic.
“Nick is absolutely going to be a top state contender next year,” Renlund said. “A sophomore running as well as Nick did this year doesn’t happen very often. Nick has improved a lot in the last year, and he always wants more. The better the competition, the better he runs.”
Renlund credited Hunter and Koehnen for pushing Gilles to the next level.
“Josh Koehnen is probably one of the most improved runners I have coached,” Renlund said. “He was No. 4 on varsity last season, and this year he ran a best of 16:10 [for 5K]. He prepared really well for the season with the running he did in the off-season. Austin [Hunter] also put in the time, and by the end of the season we had three top runners.”
Senior Fausto Chong, one of Minnetonka’s honorable mention choices, impressed Renlund with his grit. “Fausto ran his best race ever in the Lake Conference Meet,” Renlund said.
Looking at the prospects for next season, Renlund is confident the work ethic will be there. “We have our two other honorable mention runners, Aiden Chalmers and Andrew Vos, coming back along with our two eighth-grade lettermen, James Thomas and Jackson Downin,” the coach said.
All-Lake Boys
Cross Country
Wayzata: Seniors Abdi Robleh and Blake Hayden, junior Nick Cichoski, sophomore Hamza Mohamed and freshman Daniel McCollor.
Eden Prairie: Seniors Jack Gschwendtner, Alex Gutierrez and Isaac Hartman
Minnetonka: Seniors Austin Hunter and Josh Koehnen and sophomore Nick Gilles.
Buffalo: Juniors James Dorado and Jared Gregorie and sophomore Andrew MacHeel.
Edina: Junior Ethan Richter and sophomore Andrew DeFor.
Hopkins: Seniors Ben Haberman and Leo Goodman.
Honorable
Mention
Wayzata: Juniors Connor von Holdt and Alex Foss and freshman Parker Dietrick.
Eden Prairie: Seniors Mason Martin, Ben Van Sloun and Dylan Yang.
Minnetonka: Senior Fausto Chong and juniors Aiden Chalmers and Andrew Vos.
Buffalo: Seniors Dylan Huss and Parker Ryan and junior Jadon Boots.
Edina: Senior Nick Idrogo-Lam, junior Kurt LeBakken and sophomore Hoken Opsahl.
Hopkins: Senior Oliver Bernstein and freshmen Landon Herring and Tony Provenzano.
St. Michael-Albertville: Senior Joey Driver, junior Will Sarkinen and sophomore Zak Wise.
