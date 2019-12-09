While Christian Vasser is unquestionably the star of the Wayzata High football team’s Prep Bowl championship for 2019, the Trojans are far from a one-man team.
The state champs played great defense, the blocking was solid all year, the special teams created opportunities and the kicking game was nearly perfect with Jack Martinson punting and Peter Melquist booting extra points and field goals.
Another key component was the generalship of senior quarterback Thomas Schmidt.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Schmidt had one of the highest quarterback ratings in Wayzata history, while surpassing the 150 mark several times this season. In those games, he would connect of 10 of 12 or eight for nine for more than 100 yards and usually a couple touchdowns. His quarterback rating for the season was a West District best of 129.4. He threw a total of 19 touchdown passes.
There wasn’t much need for passing Nov. 29, when the Trojans won the Prep Bowl 35-20 over Champlin Park. Schmidt threw only four times, completing one for 26 yards. His main job was to make smooth handoffs to star halfback Vasser, who had a career game with 285 yards and five touchdowns on a Prep Bowl-record 49 carries.
After the game Schmidt said, “This is the closest team you’ll ever see. There’s not a better coach than coach [Lambert] Brown. We have the best offensive line in the state, and the best running back [Vasser]. There’s no question about that.”
Schmidt didn’t mind taking a modest role in the championship game. The running plays to Vasser worked for 5.8 yards per carry, so why change anything?
The one big play of the night for Schmidt was a bootleg run around left end that kept the Trojans’ last touchdown drive going. It was a 12-yard gain at just the right time.
Each week during the season, the Trojans’ motto was: 1-0. As in let’s be 1-0 this week.
When all was said and done, the 1-0’s added up to 13-0, a perfect season and the school’s first state football title since 2010.
“It’s nice to get another one, I’ll tell you that,” coach Brown said after the Prep Bowl game. “Tonight, we gave a relentless effort for 48 minutes.”
