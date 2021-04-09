Eddie Beeninga
Wayzata High’s boys basketball captain scored 26 points in the Trojans’ 78-69 victory over Duluth East in the opening round of the State Class AAAA Tournament March 31 at Osseo High School.
Hayden Davison
Wayzata High senior boys hockey captain Hayden Davison scored the first goal for the Trojans in a 5-3 state semifinal loss to Lakeville South April 2 at Xcel Energy Center.
Maddyn Greenway
Playing in the State Girls Basketball Tournament for the first time, seventh-grader Maddyn Greenway led Providence Academy with 32 points in a 94-91 victory over Duluth Marshall March 30 on a neutral floor at St. Cloud Tech High School. Maddyn’s father is former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway.
Camden Heide
Wayzata’s 6-6 junior guard and captain scored 15 points March 31 as the Trojans opened state Class AAAA boys basketball action in a 78-69 win over Duluth East at the Osseo High School gym.
Dylan Lewis
Senior forward Dylan Lewis of the Wayzata boys hockey team scored his 10th goal of the season in the Trojans’ state semifinal loss to undefeated Lakeville South Friday night.
Jake Schneider
Jake Schneider’s 17th goal of the 2021 season helped the Wayzata Trojans take an early lead over Lakeville South Friday night, but the Cougars rallied to win the state semifinal game 5-3.
Cael Swensen
Wayzata High’s wrestling captain went 39-0 this season while winning a state Class AAA weight division title for the second year in a row. Cael Swensen qualified to wrestle in state five years in a row.
