Ryley Frey
The Armstrong High senior volleyball player has signed a national letter of intent to play for the University of Texas-El Paso women’s team. The setter had 1,746 assists during her three seasons on the Falcons’ varsity.
Jared Malone
The Armstrong High football quarterback ended the 2020 season with one of his best games in a 48-35 playoff loss to Monticello. He threw three touchdown passes, one of which was a 60-yard post pattern to Kayden College.
Jenna Johnson
The University of Utah accepted a national letter of intent from the Wayzata High girls basketball star, who is entering her fourth varsity season. Johnson averaged 21.6 points per game last season.
Tyler Magnuson
Wayzata High’s senior offensive tackle has committed to play football for Syracuse University. He played three varsity seasons for Wayzata.
Cael Swensen
Swensen has signed a national letter of intent to wrestle for South Dakota State University next season. Entering his sixth season of varsity wrestling for Wayzata High, Swensen won the state Class AAA title in his weight class last season.
Wethington Sisters
Sisters Audrey and Madeline Wethington, both graduates of The Blake School, have been reunited as hockey teammates on the University of Minnesota women’s team. Madeline had three assists through the Gophers first three games. Audrey, in her first season, had six shots on goal in her first four collegiate games.
Jonny Woodford
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s High football receiver had a big year in 2020 with 28 receptions for 550 yards, an average of 19.6 yards per catch.
