Falcon Runners
Armstrong High boys cross country runners earned high places at the Music in Plymouth 5K June 26. Noah Breker took third place with a time of 16:26. Fifth place went to Alex Omodt, who ran the course in 17:06.
Bobby Isbell
Former Wayzata High baseball captain Bobby Isbell started all 22 games for the 2021 St. Olaf College baseball team. Isbell placed among the leading hitters with a .329 batting average and 15 RBIs. The Oles finished the season 13-9 overall and 5-6 in MIAC games.
Russ Jahnke
Plymouth distance runner Russ Jahnke, 70, placed 15th overall in the Father’s Day 5K at Claddagh Irish Pub in Maple Grove. The winner of the race was Chris Caron, 29, from Maple Grove.
Thomas Lerdall
Plymouth runner Thomas Lerdall, 23, took first place in the Music in Plymouth 5K June 26 at the Hilde Performance Center. His time was 15
Evan Pittman
Wayzata’s American Legion baseball left fielder Evan Pittman had four hits in a 7-4 win over Hopkins June 23 at Big Willow Park.
Sam Schlecht
Wayzata High’s right-handed pitcher was the winner as the Metro West team beat Minnesota North 12-1 in the first round of the Play Ball Minnesota! All-Star Series June 25 at Chaska Athletic Park. Schlecht allowed one hit in four innings.
Sam Westermeyer
Former All-Lake Conference baseball Sam Westermeyer of Wayzata had a good season as a pitcher for the St. Olaf College team. The 6-foot-4 righthander started six games and finished with a 3-2 record and 30 strikeouts.
