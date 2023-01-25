The Wayzata High boys hockey team shut out Bloomington Jefferson 9-0 in a Metro West Conference game Jan. 24 with Wes Berg scoring three goals and adding one assist.
Spencer Hall
Wayzata senior boys basketball captain Spencer Hall had a good all-around game and scored 21 points as the Trojans won their 11th game in a row, 112-71 over Eden Prairie Jan. 24.
Rowan Heithoff
The Blake School boys hockey team used Heithoff’s hat trick to win a 5-2 decision over Totino-Grace in a nonconference game.
Nate Miller
Beck School’s boys hockey team scored a 3-2 win over St. Paul Academy Jan. 24 with Nate Miller’s goal at 4:39 in overtime.
Seth Newbern
Guard Seth Newbern of the Armstrong High boys basketball team sank 26 points as the Falcons soared to a 93-82 boys basketball win over Rogers Jan. 24.
Brynn Senden
Wayzata girls basketball floor leader Brynn Senden scored 13 points to lead a balanced attack in the Trojans’ 54-52 Lake Conference win over Eden Prairie Jan. 24 at the Wayzata High gym. The 5-foot-7 point guard is a University of Minnesota recruit.
Owen Skram
Armstrong High boys basketball forward Owen Skram scored 28 points Jan 24 in the Falcons’ 93-82 Northwest Suburban Conference victory over Rogers at the Armstrong gym.
Hayden Tibbits
A season-high 33 points by senior guard and captain Hayden Tibbits boosted the Wayzata High boys basketball team to a 112-71 victory over Eden Prairie Jan. 24 at the Eden Prairie gym. Tibbits made six three-points shots.
