Armstrong High’s Noah Breker is the individual Northwest Suburban Conference boys cross country champion for 2022.
Eddie Dossantos
Providence Academy finished regular-season football with a 6-2 record by beating SMB 6-0 in overtime Oct. 19 at Providence. Senior quarterback Eddie Dossantos threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Matthew Bluford for the winning points.
Grace Estby
Two goals from junior forward Grace Estby lifted the Wayzata High girls soccer team to a 7-1 victory over Hopkins in the Section 6AAA championship match Oct. 18.
Deyon Loveless
In his best game of the season, Deyon Loveless of the Wayzata High football team scored three touchdowns in the Trojans’ 27-14 win over the Farmington Tigers. His big play of the game was an 81-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Tyler Milkes
Junior wide receiver Tyler Milkes had four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown as the Wayzata High football team closed the regular season with a 27-14 victory Oct. 19 at Farmington.
Lucy Nabedrick
Junior Lucy Nabedrick of the Wayzata High girls tennis team won the individual singles title in the Section 5AA Tournament last week at Minneapolis Tennis Center. She advances to state as the No. 5 seed in the singles draw.
Noah Rychlick
Outside linebacker Noah Rychlick of Wayzata made 10 tackles, including six solos, as the Trojans finished the regular season 4-4 with a 27-14 win Oct. 19 at Farmington.
Kam Williams
A goal and an assist by senior forward Kam Williams helped the Wayzata High boys soccer team earn a state berth with a 3-0 victory over Minneapolis Washburn in the Section 6AAA finals Oct. 18.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.