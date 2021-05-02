Teegan Anderson
The Wayzata High sophomore had a big day April 30 as the Trojan girls track and field team romped to a 103-43 victory at Hopkins. Anderson won the 800 meters in 2:13.54 and also ran on the Trojans’ winning 4x400-meter relay with Grace Link, Emilia Arnone and Abbey Nechanicky.
Mara Braun
The Wayzata junior starred in the track and field victory at Hopkins Friday by posting wins in the long jump and the triple jump. She was recently named All-Lake in girls basketball.
Avery Darula
The Wayzata High boys lacrosse team defeated Hopkins 15-2 April 27 with Avery Darula scoring four goals on only five shots.
Brian Glomstad
Wayzata’s senior shot-putter posted a victory in a dual-meet loss to Hopkins April 30. Brian Glomstad’s best for the day was 47 feet, 1 inch.
Joey Grochala
The senior catcher for the Wayzata High baseball team led the way in a 9-2 Lake Conference win over Eden Prairie April 29. Grochala had two hits in three at-bats with an RBI and two runs scored.
Mini Jallah
Wayzata High’s girls track team defeated Hopkins 103-43 in a Lake Conference dual meet April 30. Mini Jallah, the sophomore sprinter, led Wayzata by winning the 100-meter dash in 13.13 seconds. Later, Jallah anchored Wayzata’s winning 4x100 relay, which included Rose Schaeffel, Ava Cortright and Zolia Dabet.
Sam Schlecht
The Wayzata baseball team got only one hit in a 2-1 win over Chaska April 26 at Chaska Athletic Park, but Sam Schlecht was equal to the challenge, allowing only two hits for the Trojans.
