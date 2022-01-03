Shannon Fornshell
Wayzata High girls basketball forward Shannon Fornshell scored a career-high 25 points in an 81-52 victory over Mahtomedi in the opening round of the Hill-Murray Invitational Dec. 28. The Trojans went on to take the championship with Fornshell scoring 18 points in a 76-60 win over St. Paul Como Park Dec. 30.
Sophie Hawkinson
In the Wayzata High girls basketball team’s 76-60 victory over St. Paul Como Park, Sophie Hawkinson reached her career scoring high with 18 points. The win gave Wayzata the championship in the Hill-Murray Invitational Dec. 30.
Annika Lavender
Wayzata girls hockey goalie Annika Lavender played a perfect game with 12 stops on 12 shots as the Trojans beat Moorhead Dec. 30 in the Walser Invitational at Edina’s Braemar Arena. Lavender has led the Trojans to a 10-5-1 record through 16 games.
Wayzata Wrestlers
Three Wayzata High wrestlers earned high places in the 65-school Rumble on the Red last week in Fargo, North Dakota. Luke Koenen and Adam Cherne took home third-place medals and Kyler Wong earned fourth place in his weight division.
Wayzata Captains
Wayzata High girls hockey captains Sloane Matthews and Mallory Coffin each scored an empty-net goal in the finals minutes of the Trojans’ 3-0 victory over Moorhead in the consolation championship game of the Walser Invitational Dec. 30 at Braemar Arena. Matthews and Coffin are the leading scorers for the season.
Brady Yakesh
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s High boys hockey team blitzed The Blake School 8-0 as Brady Yakesh posted four points on one goal and three assists. Other BSM goals were by A.J. Pauly, Mitchell Dokman, Adam Marshall, Drew Stewart, Peter Giertsen, Ben Norris and Caleb Koskie.
