As the all-time leading scorer in Wayzata High boys basketball history, Jacob Beeninga is continuing to find success in college ball with Minnesota State University, Moorhead. Beeninga leads the Dragons with 17.3 points per game. MSU, Moorhead is 19-5 overall. Jacob’s younger brother Eddie also plays for the Dragons.
Maddyn Greenway
Ninth-grade girls basketball guard Maddyn Greenway scored 25 points Feb. 7 as the Providence Academy Lions defeated Edina 72-46 in a nonconference game.
Daniel McCollor
Wayzata junior Daniel McCollor is the Section 6 boys Nordic skiing champion for 2023. This week, he is competing for the state individual title at Giant’s Ridge Ski Area in Biwabik.
Josh Nelson
West Lutheran High Alpine skier Josh Nelson is the Section 5 champion for 2023. He finished his two runs in a combined time of 59.23 seconds Feb. 7 at Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls, Wis.
Audrey Parham
Wayzata Nordic skier Audrey Parham added the Section 6 girls title to her list of accomplishments Feb. 6 at Hyland Lake Reserve in West Bloomington. The previous week, on the same course, she had won the Lake Conference title.
Jaggen Qie
Wayzata High Alpine skier Jaggen Qie took runner-up honors at the Section 5 Meet Feb. 7 to earn a berth in the State Meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
Boden Sundell
Armstrong High Nordic skier Boden Sundell led the Falcons to a state berth by placing fourth individually in the Section 6 Meet Feb. 6 at Hyland Lake Reserve in West Bloomington.
