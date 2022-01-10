Nicole Britz
Ninth-grade forward Nicole Britz of the Wayzata High girls hockey team had four points on two goals and two assists as the Trojans defeated Eden Prairie Jan. 4 in a Lake Conference game.
Johnny Hendrickson
The Providence Academy boys hockey team beat St. Paul Academy 8-3 Jan. 4 with Johnny Hendrickson scoring four goals and adding an assist.
Annika Lavender
Wayzata senior goalie Annika Lavender stopped 21 of 22 shots on goal as the Trojans beat Eden Prairie 8-1 in Lake Conference girls hockey Jan. 4 at Eden Prairie Community Center.
Sloane Matthews
Senior captain Sloane Matthews continued her torrid scoring pace with four points on two goals and two assists in Wayzata’s 8-1 girls hockey win over Eden Prairie.
Seth Newbern
Armstrong High boys basketball guard Seth Newbern scored 19 points Jan. 4 as the Falcons flew to a 68-54 non-conference victory over Minneapolis Washburn.
Megan Sherwood
The West Lutheran High girls basketball team defeated St. John’s Prep 63-27 Jan. 4 with junior guard Megan Sherwood scoring 22 points.
Drew Streeter
Wayzata High’s boys hockey team cruised to a 6-0 win over Buffalo in a Lake Conference game Jan. 6. Senior captain Drew Streeter had a goal and an assist.
Hayden Tibbits
The Wayzata High boys basketball team defeated Lakeville North 68-52 Jan. 6 with junior guard Hayden Tibbits scoring 18 points.
Daniel Tovb
Two first-period goals by Daniel Tovb boosted the Wayzata High boys hockey team in its 6-0 Jan. 6 victory over Buffalo at Plymouth Ice Center.
