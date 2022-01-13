Drew Berkland
Senior captain Drew Berkland scored 16 points Jan. 10 in the Wayzata High boys basketball team’s 77-44 non-conference win over White Bear Lake at the Wayzata gym.
Jenna Britz
Wayzata girls hockey player Jenna Britz scored her first varsity goal in the Trojans’ 3-2 loss Jan. 11 at Minnetonka.
Amauri Easley
Armstrong High wrestler Amauri Easley placed third in the 160-pound weight class in the Norwood Young America Invitational by winning two of three matches.
Annika Lavender
Wayzata High girls hockey goalie Annika Lavender made 25 saves Jan. 11 in the Trojans’ 3-2 Lake Conference loss to the Minnetonka Skippers.
Joe Longen
Joe Longen, Armstrong High’s 195-pound wrestler was runner-up in his weight class in the Norwood Young America Invitational. He lost in the finals to Matt Veroeven of Waseca after scoring pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Luke Miller
Wayzata sophomore forward Luke Miller scored a power-play goal and also had an assist as the Trojans beat Rogers 4-1 in a non-conference boys hockey game Jan. 11.
Gavin O’Connell
Former Wayzata High hockey player Gavin O’Connell is one of only five players who have skated in all 29 games for the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL. O’Connell has 11 points on two goals and nine assists.
Ranked Trojans
Four Wayzata High wrestlers appeared in this week’s state Class AAA rankings, published on The Guillotine magazine website. Luke Koenen is fourth at 106 pounds, Kyler Wong is third at 145, Adam Cherne is third at 170 and Dominic Heim is second at 220.
