Sophia Bach

The Wayzata girls hockey forward had her first hat trick of the season as the Trojans rolled past Minnehaha Academy 13-1 in the opening round of the Section 6AA Tournament March 16 at Plymouth Ice Center.

Jenna Johnson

Senior forward Jenna Johnson had one of the best games of her career March 19, scoring 38 points in a 73-49 Section 6AAAA playoff victory over St. Louis Park.

Nick Kale

Wayzata High senior Nick Kale placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke in the State Class AA Aquatics Meet March 18 at the University of Minnesota. His time of 56.19 earned Kale All-American consideration.

Annika Lavender

Wayzata High’s girls hockey goalie Annika Lavender was outstanding with 44 saves in the Trojans’ Section 6AA playoff loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s March 18.

Dylan Lewis

Dylan Lewis contributed two goals and one assist as the Wayzata boys hockey team eliminated Edina from the playoffs 8-2 March 20 at Plymouth Ice Center.

Savannah McGowan

Armstrong High’s girls basketball season came to an end with a 69-41 playoff loss at Wayzata March 16. Center Savannah McGowan led the Falcons with 27 points.

Jake Schneider

The senior forward for the Wayzata High boys hockey team, Jake Schneider, has four goals through the first two rounds of the Section 6AA Tournament. He had two in a 7-1 win over Holy Angels and two more in an 8-2 victory over Edina.

Swensen Brothers

Wayzata’s wrestling Swensen brothers, senior Cael and freshman Logan, are undefeated going into the State Meet March 25.

