The Blake School girls hockey team won 5-1 over Simley Nov. 15 with Sam Broz collecting a hat trick plus two assists.
Michaela Dooley
Benilde-St. Margaret’s High volleyball libero Michaela Dooley has been selected All-State by the coaches in Class AAA. She helped the Red Knights place second at state.
Layla Hemp
The Minnetonka girls hockey opener was successful with sophomore goalie Layla Hemp posting a 3-0 victory over Elk River.
Suzi Higuchi
Two goals by Higuchi propelled The Blake School girls hockey team to a 5-1 win over Simley.
Olivia Kehn
Armstrong High girls swimmer Olivia Kehn won the 100-yard breaststroke title in leading the Falcons to the first section aquatics team title in school history. Her winning time was 1:09.17.
Abbey Nechanicky
Wayzata’s cross country club girls and boys teams won Nike Heartland Regional championships in Sioux Falls, S.D. Senior Abbey Nechanicky was the Heartland girls champion with a 5K time of 16:44.7. There were 232 runners competing in the top girls division. The Wayzata team advances to Nike Nationals Dec. 3 in Oregon.
Wayzata Girls
Senior midfielder Summer Seamans and junior forward Grace Estby have been named first-team All-State players by the Minnesota Soccer Coaches’ Association.
WHS Volleyball
Four members of the state-champion Wayzata High girls volleyball team were named to the Class AAAA All-Tournament team for 2022. They are senior Kaitlyn Vogt, junior Olivia Swenson, junior Stella Swenson and sophomore Katie Kelzenberg. Wayzata swept three matches at state to finish the season 29-4 overall.
