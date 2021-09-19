Dana Bruer
A first-half goal by Wayzata High girls soccer captain Dana Bruer held up for a 1-0 victory in a Lake Conference match Sept. 14 at Eden Prairie.
Julian Diedrich
The Wayzata football captain rushed for 214 yards and five touchdowns in a 34-14 victory over St. Michael-Albertville Sept. 17 at Wayzata High Stadium.
Tommy Hamann
Wayzata senior outside linebacker Tommy Hamann had a monster game with quarterback sacks and pressures in the Trojans’ 34-14 victory over St. Michael-Albertville Sept. 17.
Jamen Malone
Armstrong High football quarterback Jamen Malone completed nine passes for two touchdowns and 194 yards in a 39-14 loss to the Cooper Hawks Sept. 17.
Jake Meissner
The Providence Academy football captain scored three rushing touchdowns in a 38-16 victory over Academy Force Friday, Sept. 17.
Grace Mignone
Wayzata High girls cross country junior Grace Mignone led the Trojans to second place in the Metro Invitational Sept. 18. She was ninth individually with a 5K time of 19:33.
Hamza Mohamed
Wayzata High cross country junior Hamza Mohamed won the Metro Invitational Sept. 18 with a 5K time of 16:08.
Edin Nguyen
Wayzata remained undefeated in Lake Conference soccer with a 1-0 in Sept. 14 at Eden Prairie. The only goal of the match was scored by Wayzata senior Edin Nguyen. Junior Mike Orlov had the assist.
Katy Riviere
Wayzata High’s girls volleyball team defeated East Ridge 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 in a non-conference match Sept. 14 at Wayzata High. Katy Riviere led the Trojans’ attack with 12 kills. She also had six digs and three service aces.
