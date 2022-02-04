Mara Braun

Wayzata High’s three-time All-Lake Conference girls basketball guard Mara Braun scored 24 points Feb. 2 as the Trojans won a 75-68 non-conference decision at Stillwater.

Liam Carney

Providence Academy’s boys basketball team defeated St. Croix Lutheran 62-44 Feb. 2 with Liam Carney scoring 24 points.

Amauri Easley

The Armstrong High wrestling team bowed to Osseo 47-27 Jan. 28. Amauri Easley provided the Falcons’ top highlight with a pin 1:05 into his 160-pound match.

Maddyn Greenway

Providence Academy’s eighth-grade girls basketball guard scored 21 points in limited action as the Lions blitzed St. Paul Academy 89-28 Feb. 3.

Ryan Lindberg

Former Wayzata High boys basketball guard Ryan Lindberg has helped the University of St. Thomas men’s basketball team make the transition from NCAA Division III to Division I this season. The senior guard has started all 21 games and is scoring 8.3 points per game for the Tommies, who stand 8-13 overall.

Daniel McCollor

Wayzata Nordic skier Daniel McCollor earned third place in the Lake Conference Meet Feb. 2 at Hyland Lake Reserve. Wayzata edged Eden Prairie for the team title.

Owen Skram

Armstrong High boys basketball forward Owen Skram led a balanced attack with 14 points as the Falcons defeated Blaine in a Northwest Suburban Conference game Feb. 2.

Caden Wong

Wayzata’s wrestling team defeated Edina 69-11 and St. Thomas Academy 54-24 Feb. 3 at Edina High School. Caden Wong made his varsity debut with a pair of wins - a technical fall in the Edina match and a pin against St. Thomas Academy.

