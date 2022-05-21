Wayzata track star Teegan Anderson was first in the 1600 and second in the 800 at the State Class AAA True Team Meet.
Chad Bartels
Wayzata Central Middle School athletic director Chad Bartels has been named Athletic Director of the Year in the Middle School/Junior High Classic Lake Conference.
Drew Berkland
Wayzata baseball captain Drew Berkland hit a walk-off homer May 19 as the Trojans came from behind to beat Maple Grove in a 4-3 ball game at Wayzata High School.
Avery Darula
A hat trick by Darula led the Wayzata High boys lacrosse team to a 9-6 victory over Edina May 19 in a Lake Conference game.
Jack Helmich
Wayzata High pole vaulter Jack Helmich cleared 14 feet, 8 inches to take first place in the State Class AAA True Team Boys Track Meet May 20 at Stillwater High.
Abbey Nechanicky
Wayzata’s All-state girls track distance runner Abbey Nechanicky starred in the State Class AAA True Team Meet May 20. She took first place in the 3200-meter run and was second behind teammate Teegan Anderson in the 1600. Wayzata was second in the team standings.
Charlie Ryks
The Breck School boys lacrosse team defeated TriMAC 15-6 May 19 with Charlie Ryks scoring six goals for the Mustangs.
Conor Schubring
Amateur golfer Conor Schubring tied for second place in the Twin Cities Open May 17-18 on his home course at Rush Creek. Schubring shot rounds of 71 and 67. The champion, Andy Smith of Hazeltine National, had rounds of 67 and 70.
