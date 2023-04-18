Teegan Anderson

Wayzata senior captain Teegan Anderson was one of the stars in the Lake Conference Relays April 14 at Wayzata High Stadium. The all-conference returnee won the 800 in 2:13.47 and anchored Wayzata’s 4x800-meter relay to victory. Others on the relay were ninth-graders Maddie Gullickson and Jazleen Malherek-Osorio and sophomore Aly Kleyman. Their time was 9:21.62.

