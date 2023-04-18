Wayzata senior captain Teegan Anderson was one of the stars in the Lake Conference Relays April 14 at Wayzata High Stadium. The all-conference returnee won the 800 in 2:13.47 and anchored Wayzata’s 4x800-meter relay to victory. Others on the relay were ninth-graders Maddie Gullickson and Jazleen Malherek-Osorio and sophomore Aly Kleyman. Their time was 9:21.62.
Katie Kelzenberg
Sophomore Katie Kelzenberg won girls titles in the shot put and the discus during the Lake Conference Track and Field Relays April 14 at Wayzata High Stadium. She threw the discus 102 feet, 8 inches and the shot 34 feet, 2 inches.
Kailee Kohrt
Wayzata senior track and field captain Kailee Kohrt scored big points in the Lake Conference with second-place finishes in the high jump and long jump. She high jumped 5-4 to match the effort of first-place finisher Mya Folken from Minnetonka.
Hamza Mohamed
The Wayzata High boys track and field team won the Lake Conference Relays title April 14 on its home track. Senior distance runner Hamza Mohamed won the 1600-meter title with a time of 4:30.18.
John Skoro
Superb pitching by righthander John Skoro helped the Wayzata High baseball team win its season opener 2-0 over St. Michael-Albertville. He allowed only one hit in five innings.
Jacob Smith
Senior pitcher Jacob Smith was the No. 1 star as the Armstrong High baseball team opened the 2023 season with a 6-3 victory at Hopkins. In four innings, Smith allowed no runs and struck out six. Dayton Franke and Harrison Boughton had two RBIs each.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.