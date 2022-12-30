Seventh-grade Nordic skier Claire Britton of Wayzata was sensational in a classic varsity race at Hyland Lake Reserve in West Bloomington. She earned fifth place among competitors from five Lake Conference schools with her 5K time of 17:51.3.
Sam Broz
Sam Broz scored the game-winning goal in the third period as The Blake School girls hockey team upset the Benilde-St. Margaret’s Red Knights 3-2 Dec. 20 at Blake Arena.
Jordan Cain
The Minnetonka boys basketball forward, Jordan Cain, scored 19 points in a 78-52 romp over Columbia Heights at Minnetonka’s West Gym.
Brenden Hyvare
Wayzata’s boys Nordic skiing team won the title in a Lake Conference classic meet Dec. 20 with Brenden Hyvare placing third individually.
Emma Freed
Wayzata senior Emma Freed finished fourth in Lake Conference girls Nordic skiing competition Dec. 20 at Hyland Lake Reserve. Her time for the 5K race was 17:41.5
Jackson McAndrew
Six-nine junior forward Jackson McAndrew led the Wayzata High boys basketball team past Armstrong 72-62 Dec. 20 by scoring 20 points and pulling down nine rebounds.
Daniel McCollor
Wayzata High junior Daniel McCollor was the champion in Lake Conference Nordic classic skiing Dec. 20 at Hyland Lake Reserve in West Bloomington. His 5K time was 14:01.9.
Janie McGawn
The Blake School girls hockey goaltender Janie McGawn made 47 saves as the Bears defeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3-2 Dec. 20 at Blake Arena in Hopkins.
Grace Wermerskirchen
Wayzata junior Grace Wermerskirchen placed second in the Lake Conference classic Nordic skiing race Dec. 20 at Hyland Lake Reserve. Her 5K time was 17:06.9.
