Wayzata and Minnetonka are both off to impressive starts in high school girls basketball.
With junior forward Jenna Johnson leading the way, Wayzata is 4-0. Minnetonka has started 1-1 with a win over Andover and a close loss to highly regarded Maple Grove.
The Lake Conference has a new look this year with seven schools instead of five, and in girls basketball, both newcomers, Buffalo and St. Michael-Albertville expect to compete.
Wayzata
Jenna Johnson has already had two 30-point games for Wayzata, which finished the 2018-19 regular season as the second-ranked team in the state behind Hopkins.
The Trojans made it to the Section 6 finals, but lost to Hopkins, which went on to win state.
With a good start to the new season, Wayzata head coach Mike Schumacher said, “Some of our girls have played in big games before. So far, we have had good contributions from everyone we have put on the floor.”
Johnson scored a season-high 33 points Nov. 30 in the Trojans’ 89-47 rout of Lakeville North. All five starters were in double figures. In addition to Johnson’s 33, the Trojans had 14 from Annika Stewart and 10 each from Mara Braun, Abby Krzewinski and Lydia Hay.
Wayzata’s closest game to date was a 74-63 victory over a scrappy Chaska team. Johnson had 25 that night, while Stewart had 19 and Braun scored 11.
Johnson’s 32 led the way in an 87-48 victory over Fergus Falls. Braun also had a hot hand with 22 points and Stewart scored nine.
Stewart took the reins as leading scorer in a surprising 80-48 win over Eastview, a perennial state contender. Stewart hit 20 points, while Johnson scored 14 and Braun had 11.
“Our goal is to be playing our best basketball in March,” Schumacher said. “The Lake Conference is going to be a battle with Hopkins, improvement from Eden Prairie and Minnetonka and the addition of St. Michael-Albertville.”
Minnetonka
Head coach Leah Dasovich of Minnetonka has been impressed with her team’s play, thus far.
“We know what we’re going to get from our returning all-conference players, Desiree Ware and Sophie Haydon,” Dasovich said.
Also returning from last year are Molly Oehme and Piper Terry. Emma Dasovich, the coach’s daughter, and Ellah Durkee are expected to assume important roles.
In the opening game, a 69-39 win over Andover, Emma Dasovich led the attack with 17 points. Haydon chipped in with 14 points and Ware had 13.
Maple Grove hung on the defeat Minnetonka 59-55 Nov. 26.
“That would have been a really good road win for us,” coach Dasovich said.
Ware scored 21 points for Tonka, while Haydon had 12 points and Terry scored 10. Durkee came through with eight points.
Coach Dasovich agrees with Wayzata’s Schumacher that the Lake Conference is very tough this year. She sees the race this way: “Hopkins No. 1, Wayzata No. 2, St. Michael-Albertville and Eden Prairie battling for 3 and 4, and Minnetonka and Edina battling for 5 and 6.”
Dasovich added, “Maybe we can steal a game from Eden Prairie or St. Michael-Albertville.”
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.