After suffering its first loss of the season - 6-0 to Centennial Oct. 1 - the Wayzata High football team is set to play Maple Grove in a 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Maple Grove High School.
Wayzata and Maple Grove, of course, are neighboring towns, but Wayzata head coach Lambert Brown doesn’t feel a sense of rivalry with the Crimson just yet.
“We have not played them lately, so I don’t think we can call it a rivalry,” he said. “We are focused on what we need to do to get better.”
There was nothing wrong with Wayzata’s defense in the loss to Centennial, which now stands 4-2. Offensively, the Trojans moved the ball well at times, but couldn’t find the end zone. They mounted a good drive late in the fourth quarter, but a pass by quarterback Ryan Harvey near the goal line was deflected and picked off by the Cougars, who were able to make three first downs to run out the last 4 minutes of the contest.
“This loss will test our character, our response and our leadership,” Brown said. “We had plenty of opportunities, but we put ourselves in a few bad spots.”
Centennial, a rush-oriented team, took a lot of time off the clock with each series, and that kept the ball out of the hands of Harvey and his main playmakers, running back Julian Diedrich and receiver Drew Berkland.
At the beginning of the season, the Trojan defense relied heavily on outside linebackers Tommy Hamann and Fox Knutson. Hamann missed the loss to Centennial with an injury. Knutson was hurt during the contest and was walking with one of his shoes off after the game.
“This week we will talk about playing a full game,” Brown said. “We have had some injuries, and I think we’re doing a phenomenal job of next man up. We need to lock in on the little things so we can make big plays and capitalize on turnovers. A loss does not change my belief in this team. We have a great group of senior leaders.
“I know we are going to get every opponent’s best shot. We are prepared for that.”
