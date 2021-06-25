Two of the metro area's top American Legion teams met in a baseball game June 23 at Big Willow Park, with Wayzata holding on to defeat Hopkins 7-4.
Many thought these two communities would meet in the title game of the Section 6AAAA high school tourney this spring, but that didn’t happen as Wayzata was upset by Minneapolis Southwest. Hopkins won the section title and advanced to state, where it lost to Andover 10-0 in a first-round game.
The Legion match between the two clubs was dominated by Wayzata in the early and middle stages, as the visitors took a 5-1 lead into the sixth inning.
Wayzata pitcher Logan Fragomeni was mowing them down, mixing a live fastball with a breaking pitch that he spotted on the corners of the plate. In 5 1/3 innings, Fragomeni allowed five hits, and the only mistake he made was the high pitch that allowed Cole Anderson to hit a ball off the scoreboard for a home run in left-center in the bottom of the sixth.
Noah Karschnik pitched the final inning an a third for Wayzata, allowing no hits and striking out four with 18 strikes on 31 pitches.
Ryan McGie, Jake Perry, Paul Safranski and Charlie Schaefer pitched for Hopkins.
Wayzata’s offensive leader, left fielder Evan Pittman went four-for-five with two doubles and three runs scored. Alex Wain had two hits for Wayzata, while teammates Braxton Greenburg, Nick Gebhart, Joey Grochala and Shane Colson each had one hit.
While Anderson’s homer was the biggest hit for Hopkins, Jake Perry and Brock Zimmer hit doubles. Zimmer added another hit to go with one each by Cole Beyer and Safranski.
Head coach Marshall Dalziel, in his first season with Wayzata Legion is pleased with the team’s 7-1 start.
“We are playing well,” he said. “I think our guys used losing in the section tournament as motivation for the summer. Our pitchers are throwing strikes and we have a good approach at the plate. Our college kids [Josh Gullickson, Shane Colson and Connor Fletcher] bring leadership to the team. They are super-smart players.”
Pittman’s hitting was one of the keys to winning over Hopkins.
“Evan has been stinging the ball,” Dalziel said. “Alex Wain has continued the tear he was on during the Lake Conference season. He’s the catapult at the top of our lineup.”
Gullickson and Colson both pitched great games on a recent road trip up north. Gullickson threw a one-hitter to beat one of North Dakota’s best teams, the West Fargo Patriots, 1-0. “Josh threw 82 pitches and struck out nine,” Dalziel noted.
Colson and Greenburg shared pitching duties in a 10-4 victory over the Moorhead Blues. They combined for 17 strikeouts in the nine-inning game.
Another pitching highlight for Post 118 was a combined no-hitter by Fragomeni, Brendan Dieleman and Karschnik in a 10-0 victory over Chanhassen.
What’s Wayzata’s outlook for the remainder of the season?
“We want to compete for Sub-State and State Tournament championships,” Dalziel said.
Wayzata gets a taste of tournament baseball this week, playing in the Stars & Stripes Wood Bat Classic in Delano. It is conceivable that Wayzata could have a rematch with Hopkins in the championship round on Sunday, July 4.
