Wayzata High’s boys lacrosse team scored early and often in a 15-2 win over Hopkins at Wayzata High Stadium.

Avery Daruls led Wayzata’s attack with four goals, while teammates Robbie Chermak and Wyatt Sass recorded hat tricks. Matthew Larson added to the attack with four points on two goals and two assists, while three-sport athlete Hayden Davison also had four points with a goal and three assists. Otto Berg chipped in with a goal and two assists.

Wayzata’s goaltending duties were split equally between Daniel Meinikov and Cameron Weiner, who each play one half.

In another Lake Conference game, played May 4 at Wayzata, the Trojans won an 11-10 thriller from Buffalo.

Chermak had the hot hand for Wayzata, providing five points on four goals and one assist. Davison also had a six-point game with two goals and four assists. Drew Goetz added a pair of goals, while teammates Larson, Sass and Darula had one goal apiece. Parker Graham played all 48 minutes in goal for Wayzata and made eight saves.

Buffalo’s Owen Carlson played a tremendous game with five goals and two assists for seven points. Teammate Turner Stenberg added a pair of goals. Bison goaltender Braden Moseley mad 13 saves.

Wayzata girls

In a match played Friday, May 7, the Wayzata High girls lacrosse team went on the road and defeated Blaine 12-2.

Ava Goodnature led the Trojans with four goals, while Julia Lindahl added a hat trick and Ava Score fired in two goals. Maddie Westberg, Annika Schon and Fran Evans also found the back of the net for the Trojans.

Wayzata goalie Skye Huff played all 48 minutes and made six saves.

