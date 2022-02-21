Annabelle Speers
Hopkins sophomore Annabelle Speers stars as an all-arounder in state competition.
Ashley Mouyenga
Ashley Mouyenga, Wayzata's seventh-grader, is a show-stopper during the State Class AA Gymnastics Meet.

It was a tight race for the state Class AA gymnastics title Friday, Feb. 18, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in downtown St. Paul, but the Wayzata Trojans prevailed with their high team score of 146.200.

New Prague was a close second with 145.725, and St. Cloud edged Stillwater for third place, 145.550 to 145.350.

The Trojans showed remarkable consistency over four events, with scores ranging between 36 and 37 in each of them. The performance that put them over the top was a score of 36.725 on floor exercise. Their other totals were 36.425 on vault, 36.400 on uneven bars and 36.650 on balance beam.

Wayzata’s championship was a true team effort, not just the work of four or five athletes.

Starting with uneven bars, the Trojans had these individual scores: Makenna Coen 9.225, Mikaela Lundvall 9.200, Kylie Ufheil 9.075, Ashley Mouyenga 8.900 and Izzy Hayden 8.850.

On balance beam, all five Trojan competitors finished with scores of 9.000 or better. These were the scores: Sasha Arne 9.300, Marissa Dennis 9.125, Hayden 9.125, Lundvall 9.100 and Mouyenga 9.000.

High vault scores for the Trojans were: Hayden 9.225, Arne 9.200, Mouyenga 9.025, Ella Millo 8.975 and Roshni Palaniswamy 8.950.

Wayzata’s floor exercise scores were: Hayden 9.300, Arne 9.275, Tatum Bohlsen 9.175, Mouyenga 8.975 and Millo 8.925.

Three of Wayzata’s state rivals had one event score over 37. St. Cloud was over the top on vault with 37.225 for the high score of the meet. Stillwater almost matched that total with 37.075 on vault. New Prague’s best event was floor exercise with 37,050.

