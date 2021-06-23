Ramira Ambrose

Ramira Ambrose is one of the sprinters who represented Wayzata in the State Class AA Track Meet June 19. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Two relays in high places helped the Wayzata High girls track and field team take seventh place in the State Class AA Meet June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Three girls named Grace set up the anchor leg for sophomore Teegan Anderson as the Trojans won the state title in the 4x800-meter relay. The baton was passed from sophomore Grace Weber to sophomore Grace Mignone to senior Grace Link to Anderson as the Trojans beat second-place Minnetonka by more than 10 seconds. Wayzata’s time was 9:08.02.

In the 4x200 relay, exchanges were smooth as Wayzata finished fifth with a time of 1:44.25. The baton passes went from junior Ramira Ambrose to senior Ava Cortright to sophomore Ava Mateega to senior Mara Gillem.

The Trojans’ 4x100 relay would undoubtedly have placed, but an exchange violation ended the opportunity for Gillem, Cortright, senior Zolia Dabet and sophomore Mini Jallah.

Sophomore Abbey Nechanicky was Wayzata’s top performer in individual running events, taking third in the 3200 in 10:24.16 and seventh in the 1600 in 4:55.03.

Jallah placed seventh in the 100-meter dash in a season best 12.21.

Wayzata earned nine of its 41-point team total in the triple jump, with junior Mara Braun placing third and senior Kendel Vanterpool taking eighth. Miranda Travis finished 12th in state in the shot put with a best effort of 36 feet, 10.25 inches. Coming into state competition, she was one of only three Class AA shot-putters to throw 40 feet this season. The other two are Hadley Streit of Mounds View and Jordan Hecht of Rosemount, finished 1-2 on Saturday.

State’s Top 20

Girls Teams

Rosemount 86, St. Michael-Albertville 65, Minnetonka 56, Edina 56, Stillwater 48, Eden Prairie 43, Wayzata 41, Prior Lake 38, Park Center 36, Spring Lake Park-St. Anthony 24.5, Brainerd 17, Rochester Century 17, Alexandria 16, Chanhassen 16, Roseville 15, Farmington 15, Forest Lake 14, Mounds View 14, Burnsville 13, Cambridge-Isanti 13.

