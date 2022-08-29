These Wayzata girls soccer players form the returning varsity nucleus for 2022. From left to right, front: Sophie Hawkinson, Lily Nayar, Ana Munyon and Summer Seamans. Back: Becca Carroll, Gracy Nye, El Novak, Amya Conway, Nicole Monahan and Grace Estby.
Summer Seamans, one of the senior leaders for the Wayzata High girls soccer team, pulled on a pair of boots for the first time when she was only 4 or 5 years old.
She loved the sport right from the start and is looking forward to leaving her stamp on the program this season.
“I can’t remember if I was 4 or 5 when I started,” she said before a session of tryouts Aug. 18. “Whenever they put you in, that’s when I started.”
In three previous seasons of Wayzata soccer, Seamans has had a lot of success, but is still looking for her first state title.
One of the Trojans’ biggest highlights in 2021 was making it to the state quarterfinals. Another big moment was being able to celebrate head coach Tony Peszneker’s 500th career victory.
“Tony’s 500th was a close win over Minnetonka,” Seamans said. “I believe the final score was 2-1. Tony is so respected in Minnesota high school soccer, and it was great to be on the field for that win.”
Wayzata has a group of 10 varsity returnees for the 2022 season.
“Ten girls from last year’s team graduated,” Seamans noted. “But we have our starting goalie Becca Carroll back and all but one of our starting forwards. We have some rebuilding to do in the midfield and on the back line.”
Seamans has always been a midfielder, although her role has changed during her varsity career with the Trojans. Early in her career, she was a holding midfielder with more responsibilities on defense than offense. As a junior, and again this season, she takes a more prominent role on offense as the Trojans’ key attacking mid.
Returning on defense is senior Nicole Monahan, one of the trusted leaders. Junior Amya Conway is another returnee on the defensive side. Junior Ana Munyon returns to the midfield.
On the attack, experienced players are seniors Lily Nayar and Grace Nye, juniors El Novak, Grace Estby and Lily Nayar and sophomore Sophie Hawkinson.
“Grace Estby was out with an injury most of last season, and it is good to have her back,” Seamans said.
The biggest losses from last year’s state tourney team are Division I players Ramira Ambrose and Dana Bruer. Ambrose could mark anyone in the Lake Conference, including Edina’s most prolific scorer ever, Maddie Dahlien, who has gone on to the University of North Carolina. Bruer was Wayzata’s leading scorer - a skilled shooter and passer as a captain last season.
In the Lake Conference, Wayzata will battle the usual contenders, Edina and Minnetonka, for the title. St. Michael-Albertville and Eden Prairie are other good programs, and Hopkins always gets the most out of its talent.
Coach Peszneker said the Trojans had 103 players at tryouts. “We have a good group of seniors who are very athletic,” he said. “Seniors who don’t make varsity are offered spots on the JV team. Not all of them accept, but those who do bring a lot of leadership to the JV.”
Tryouts were very competitive last week.
“Our goal is always to put the best players we have on our top two teams [varsity and JV],” Peszneker said.
Wayzata opens nonconference play in a 6 p.m. game Thursday, Aug. 25, at Orono. The Trojans have a Lake Conference date with St. Michael-Albertville at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at STMA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.