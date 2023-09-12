wayzata

 

Wayzata girls soccer defensive captain Avery Olmstead makes a play during the Trojans’ 4-1 victory over Eastview in a non-conference match at Wayzata High Stadium.

 (sun photo by john sherman)

Wayzata High senior forward Grace Estby, who made first-team All-State in girls soccer last fall, already has 10 goals in her first seven games this year.

She has done that in the flow of play, without ever forcing anything, her head coach Tony Peszneker said last week. 

  

