It’s easy to see why Wayzata High girls track and field coach Lori Cade is excited for the State Class AAA Meet June 9 and 11 at St. Michael-Albertville High.
“We have 17 girls going to state in 12 events,” she said. “That is more than we have ever had. We have so many wonderful girls on the team this year. We have the potential to be one of the [three] podium teams.”
Cade listed the other top contenders as Minnetonka, Rosemount and St. Michael-Albertville.
Highlights were abundant in the Section 6AAA Meet at Wayzata High Stadium last week. In addition to all of Wayzata’s state qualifiers, there were some near misses - Kailee Kohrt’s two third places in field events, Mini Jallah’s third place in the 200-meter dash and Stella Knight’s third place in the discus. But overall, Wayzata has most of the qualifiers it expected.
Following are the qualifiers.
Running Events
Junior Abbey Nechanicky has qualified in the 3200 and the 1600 and junior Teegan Anderson has qualified in the 1600 and the 800. Nechanicky won the 3200 going away in 10:22.00, but finished third in the 1600 behind Hopkins phenom Sydney Drevlow and her teammate, Anderson. Grace Weber of the Trojans won the 800 in 2:15.06 with Anderson placing second. Grace Mignone finished second in the 3200 to earn a state berth. Mini Jallah finished second in the 100 to earn a berth and teammate Ava Mateega was second in the 200 to advance. Allie Barrett, Wayzata’s star hurdler, won the 300s in 46.70 to earn her spot at state.
Relays
Wayzata scored a bonanza at sectionals with quality performances in all four relays.
The 4x100 won in 49.58 seconds with Theo Tarley, Tenley Senden, Ramira Ambrose and Jallah. The 4x200 won in 1:44.58 with Ambrose, Rose Schaeffel, Mateega and Tenley Senden. In the 4x400, Wayzata continued its qualifying streak in the 4x400, finishing second to Hopkins, with Weber, Schaeffel, Ava Nayar and Teegan Anderson. In the 4x800 relay, Wayzata took first with Mignone, Aly Kleyman, Nora Mickelson and Weber running 9:35.71 to win by almost nine seconds over Edina.
Field Events
The shot put was Wayzata’s key field event at sectionals with ninth-grader Katie Kelzenberg winning. Her best throw was 37 feet, .05 inches. Second place went to Trojan senior Stella Knight with a throw of 36-6.
Kalea Dale, the Trojan junior in the pole vault, won with a season best of 10 feet, 2 inches.
Schedule
The state schedule in Class AAA begins with prelims and several finals Thursday, June 9, at STMA High School. The remaining finals will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
