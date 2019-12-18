Each team had a girl with a hat trick in Wayzata High’s 6-3 Lake Conference girls hockey win over Buffalo Saturday afternoon.
Sara Aadalen put three pucks in the net for Wayzata, as did Buffalo standout Raegan Wurm.
Wayzata head coach Taylor Williamson was excited for Aadalen, a player who had been performing at a high level but not scoring many goals.
“It was super fun to see Sara score those goals because she has been working so hard all season,” Williamson said. “When you play Buffalo, you know you’re going to get a fast-paced, physical hockey game, and that’s what it was like today.”
Annika Lavender was in Wayzata’s goal for the win.
In addition to the goals from Aadalen, the Trojans had a goal and two assists from Sloane Matthews and a goal and an assist each from Sophie Urban and Gretchen Branton. Those three have done the lions’ share of Wayzata’s scoring this season. Not surprising, since all three were All-Lake Conference selections last season.
Coach Williamson said she couldn’t be more pleased with Wayzata’s seniors. “Sophie [Urban] and Addy Hackley are incredible leaders as captains,” the coach said. “Those two and the other seniors are doing a great job.”
In its other two games last week, Wayzata lost a 4-1 road decision to Edina Dec. 10 at Braemar, and on Dec. 13, the Trojans lost to Maple Grove 4-1 despite outshooting the Crimson 29-23.
Gretchen Branton scored Wayzata’s goal against Edina late in the third period. Urban scored against Maple Grove on assists from Allie Skoro and Branton.
The Lake Conference, which Edina has ruled for the past three years, could be more wide-open this year, although the Hornets are flourishing early in the league schedule. Eden Prairie, Wayzata and Minnetonka are also competitive and North Wright County and Buffalo are good additions.
Wayzata’s win over Buffalo Saturday gives the Trojans an 8-5-0 overall record.
“We had a good week, but we found out it isn’t easy to play three tough teams in a week,” Williamson said. “The Edina game showed us that we have to focus on the things we can control. We got better each period and held them to five shots on goal in the third period.”
