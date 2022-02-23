Wayzata High girls hockey coach Taylor Williamson was hoping her team would have a chance to play Edina in the Section 6AA finals last week, but the Trojans fell a game short of the opportunity with a 2-0 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the semifinal round Feb. 16 at Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis.
The Trojans had their chances, but BSM goaltender Allie Van Stelten kept the slate clean, stopping all 22 Wayzata shots on net.
Annika Lavender, Wayzata’s senior goalie, played a great game, as well. The only goal she allowed was a power-play goal. The Red Knights added an empty-net goal late in the game after Lavender had skated to the bench in favor of an extra attacker. She finished her final high school game with 27 saves on 28 shots.
“I knew it would be a close game,” coach Williamson said. “I am super proud of this group of girls. I thanked the seniors for their incredible leadership. With them graduating, we have some incredibly tough shoes to fill. But I know our younger players are ready to step up.”
Williamson said the highlight of Wayzata’s season was beating Minnetonka 6-3 in a Lake Conference game. As the Section 2AA champion, Minnetonka is state-bound. Edina is the Section 6AA champ after defeating Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4-1 in a well-played final Feb. 18 at Parade Ice Garden.
The Trojans’ Class of 2022 includes All-State candidates Lavender, Sloane Matthews, Mallory Coffin and Sami Hackley along with Annie Bergstrom, Stella Knight, Julia Lindahl, Rachel Osmek and Olivia Reem. Matthews led the Trojans in scoring this season as she surpassed the 100-goal mark for her career. Nine Wayzata varsity players are eligible to return next season.
