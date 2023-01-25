Buzz Bazzachini, Wayzata High’s first-year head girls hockey coach, gave his resignation Jan. 12.
For the remainder of the season the Trojans will be guided by interim head coach Brad Podiak, the father of Wayzata goalie Ella Podiak.
“It is pretty unprecedented to have a coach resign during the season,” Wayzata High activities director Meghan Potter said. “I wish Buzz nothing but the best. Brad is very familiar with the girls and is a good fit to finish the season. We need to focus on the team as we move forward.”
With Podiak behind the bench, the Trojans scored their biggest win of the season Jan. 17, when they went on the road and beat St. Michael-Albertville 2-1 in Lake Conference action.
Nicole Britz scored Wayzata’s first goal on a power play in the third period to tie the score 1-1. Assists were by Julia Ostapeic and Kaitlyn Knutson.
At 16:41 of the third period, Jenna Britz scored the game-winner with assists from Noelle Noble and Sam Mathe.
Ella Podiak played a solid game in goal, stopping 24 of 25 shots on net. Jayden Weiser, North Wright County’s goaltender, made 38 stops on 40 shots.
Bazzachini came to the Wayzata hockey position with impressive credentials. He was head coach of the St. Olaf College women’s hockey team for 14 seasons and served as an assistant coach in the Hamline University and University of St. Thomas men’s programs. His background includes coaching assignments at Hopkins and Totino-Grace High Schools.
Bazzachini said he would like to continue in coaching next season.
“We will see what happens during the summer and what opportunities might be out there,” he said.
Looking ahead to this week’s action, the Wayzata High girls team will try to defend home ice in a 7 p.m. game against North Wright County at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Plymouth Ice Center. At 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, the Trojans go on the road to play Eden Prairie at the Eden Prairie Community Center rink.
