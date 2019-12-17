Wayzata High’s girls basketball team faced its first big test of the season and prevailed 55-45 over Elk River Dec. 12 at the Wayzata High gym.
Trojan head coach Mike Schumacher expected a tough game from the Elks, who had won the state title in 2016 and still had a few holdovers from that squad.
“Elk River played a pretty tough zone, so we had to be patient,” Schumacher said.
Wayzata had a slight edge in rebounding and also did a good job of defending.
Junior forward Jenna Johnson led the Trojans in scoring with 19 and Annika Stewart, a senior forward, had a good game with 17 points. Guard Mara Braun added 10 and Alivia Arnebeck scored eight points.
“Annika played a nice game in the high post,” Schumacher noted. “Elk River was double-teaming us in the low post most of the game.”
The victory boosted Wayzata’s season record to 7-0. After this edition of the Sun Sailor went to press, the Trojans were getting ready to play a game at Park Center on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Park Center is a top-10 team in the state, maybe even top five.
Wayzata will play in the Hill-Murray Holiday Tournament Dec. 26-28. The Trojans will face St. Croix Lutheran in a first-round game and Hill-Murray is a probable opponent for the semifinal round.
The Trojans enter the holiday season as the No. 2 team in the state Class 4A rankings. Lake Conference rival Hopkins (8-0) is ranked first.
