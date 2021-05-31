Abbey Nechanicky’s victory in the 3200-meter run and a win by the 4x400 relay team of Grace Weber, Grace Estby, Emma Gonyea and Teegan Anderson were Wayzata’s top team highlights in State True Team track and field competition may 26.
Nechanicky easily won her 3200 title in 10:56.09, with teammate Grace Link earning second place in 11:09.17.
The relay that won for Wayzata is a young one, with Gonyea as the only senior among the four. Weber and Anderson are sophomores and Estby is a ninth-grader.
Team Scores
With 18 events in the True Team Meet at Rosemount, Wayzata finished a close second to Rosemount - 815.5 points to 800. Minnetonka was third with 711.5 points.
Times and measured performances from other State True Team sites will be merged with the Rosemount site results to determine overall team and individual titles for 2021.
Some of Wayzata’s most notable individual running performances from the May 26 meet are Mini Jallah’s fourth place and Ava Cortright’s sixth place in the 100-meter dash, Cortright’s and Ava Mateega’s seventh and eighth places in the 200, Grace Weber’s second and a 7-8 finish from Teegan Anderson and Mara Gillem in the 400, Anderson’s fourth and Weber’s eighth in the 800, Lauren McCollor’s fifth in the 1600 and Allie Barrett’s seventh place in the 300 hurdles.
Wayzata placed second in the 4x100 relay with Theo Tarley, Cortright, Zolia Dabet and Jallah running 49.50. The Trojans took second in the 4x200 with Brynn Senden, Ramira Ambrose, Mateega and Rose Schaeffel running 1:45.63. The Trojans were first in the 4x400 with Weber, Grace Estby, Emma Gonyea and Anderson running 4:03.64. Wayzata finished third in the 4x800 with Emelia Arnone, Nora Mickelson, Bella Underhill and Grace Mignone finishing in 9:46.55.
Field Events
Wayzata had some success in True Team field events. Miranda Travis placed second in shot put with a best of 37 feet, 1 inch. Kendel Vanterpool and Mara Braun placed third and sixth in the triple jump, while Wayzata had four top-ten finishers in the long jump with Kailee Kohrt third, Vanterpool fifth, Kallie Hughes ninth and Braun tenth. Emma Hawkinson gave Wayzata fourth place in discus with a best of 120-4. Kohrt and Lauren Leick gave the Trojans an eighth-place tie in the high jump and Jessica Oberlander tied for 11th. Kalea Dale led the Trojans in the pole vault, tying for eighth place by clearing the bar at 9 feet.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.