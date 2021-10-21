Even without junior Abbey Nechanicky in the lineup, the Wayzata High girls cross country team is still top 10 in the state entering the big-meet portion of the season.
Coach Addy Hallen is hoping Nechanicky might be able to return in late October, perhaps in an alternate’s role, as she continues to rehab from an injury.
Until then, Wayzata will continue to pursue race honors with three other juniors - Teegan Anderson, Grace Weber and Grace Mignone - leading the pack.
In the Lake Conference Meet Oct. 14 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista, Anderson, Weber and Mignone earned All-Lake status by finishing among the top 10. No. 1-ranked Ali Weimer of St. Michael-Albertville took the conference title with a fast time of 17 minutes, 17 seconds. Hopkins took the next two places with outstanding ninth-graders Sydney Drevlow and Daphne Grobstein.
The team standings featured close competition between Minnetonka, Edina and Wayzata. It was Minnetonka’s turn for the championship as the Skippers scored 58 points to 59 for Edina and 68 for Wayzata.
“The conference was on fire with so many great performances,” coach Hallen said. “I was pleased that so many of our girls had PRs [personal records] or season bests. Having 12 runners on the line yesterday was nice. Without Abbey in the lineup, our other girls are accepting the challenge and gaining experience.”
Anderson took sixth in the conference meet with a time of 18:32. Weber took eighth in 18:41 and Mignone picked up tenth place in 16:51.
Trojan Maddie Gullickson finished two places short of all-conference, taking 20th place in 19:07. Alyson Kleyman was 24th in 19:29 and Julia Maroon placed 29th in 20:03. Nora Mickelson rounded out Wayzata’s top seven, taking 30th place in 20:09.
With a section and class realignment this season, Wayzata has an easier path to the State Class AAA Meet than it did in the previous two-class set-up.
“We are looking forward to going head to head with Hopkins in Section 6AAA,” Hallen said. “We look forward to getting better as the season goes on. Of course, we would like to have Abbey back, whether it is during the high school season or for the Nike Heartland Meet and nationals after that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.