As expected, Wayzata won the Section 7AAA Girls True Team Track Meet May 19 at Wayzata High Stadium.
After a few events, with the Trojans already out to a big lead, the only question was would they reach the 500-point mark. With one event, pole vault, still not decided as of the 19th, Wayzata had 476 points to 407 for second-place Minnetonka. Wayzata sophomore pole-vaulter Kalea Dale was still in the running as one of five girls to clear 8 feet, 6 inches. The favorite from Eden Prairie, Carolyn Tarpey, had yet to take her first vault.
“You are always a little bit nervous about dropping the baton in one of the relays,” Wayzata head coach Alicia Pierskalla said after the meet. “But all of our relays did really well today. We put together a really strong 4x800 relay, and we might tone that one down for state.”
The most events allowed for each girl on the team is four, and teams at section and state True Team meets are limited to 50 participants.
Wayzata’s 4x800 team finished more than 10 seconds ahead of Minnetonka. Lauren McCollor, Grace Weber, Nora Mickelson and Teegan Anderson combined to run 9:37.73. Wayzata also won the 4x100 relay and finished second in the 4x200 and third in the 4x400.
Mini Jallah, Wayzata’s sophomore sprinter was the best in Section 7AAA with a time of 12.55. Wayzata sophomore Ava Cortright placed sixth in the 100. Maddie Dahlien of Edina was also in the race and ran 12.13, but her place will count in another section since Edina is no longer a member of 7AAA.
Wayzata scored big points in the 200-meter dash with Mara Gillem third and Ava Mateega fourth. Ramira Ambrose and Zolia Dabet added sixth and seventh places.
Weber took third place in the 400 with a time of 58.71 and Gillem placed fifth.
Anderson was second to Hopkins eighth-grader Sydney Drevlow in the 800. Drevlow also won the 1600 with Wayzata getting second place with Abbey Nechanicky and fifth with Grace Link. McCollor was seventh. In the 3200 Emelia Arnone and Grace Mignone of Wayzata finished fifth and sixth.
Moving to the hurdles, Allie Barrett of the Trojans was fourth in the 100s and third in the 300s. Grace Estby, Ava Schaeffel and Brianna Monahan of Wayzata placed 5-6-7 in the 300s.
Sophomore Kailee Kohrt had a good overall performance in field events, tying for second in the high jump and winning the long jump with a best of 16 feet, 5 inches. Wayzata’s Lauren Leick placed seventh in the high jump.
Also in the long jump, Wayzata finished 3-4-5 with Kendel Vanterpool, Mara Braun and Kallie Hughes. Braun won the triple jump with a best of 36-4 and Vanterpool was second at 35-6. Kohrt added a third place.
Wayzata shot-putter Miranda Travis won the section title with a best of 36 feet, 3.25 inches. Teammate Stella Knight placed fourth.
In the discus, Emma Hawkinson of the Trojans was second with a best of 103-9. Knight took sixth place.
Coach Pierskalla said the Trojans will probably participate at Rosemount in the State True Team Meet on Wednesday, June 2. There will be other sites the same day, and then scores from each venue will be merged to determine individual and team places.
“We will probably make some minor changes in the lineup for True Team State,” Pierskalla said. “But sprints and jumps and throws will be mostly the same.”
