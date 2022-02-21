With the Section 6AAAA playoffs only a week away, the Wayzata High girls basketball team is jelling at the right time.
The Trojans lost a close one to Eden Prairie 61-59 Feb. 18 after defeating Edina in another Lake Conference game 60-47 Feb. 15.
Wayzata enters this week’s action with a 5-6 Lake Conference mark. Overall, the Trojans are 15-7 with two games remaining in the regular season.
“We had a fun battle with Eden Prairie,” Wayzata head coach Julie Stewart said.
Future University of Minnesota teammates Mara Braun of Wayzata and Nia Holloway of Eden Prairie went at it. Although Braun won the scoring duel 27-23, it was Holloway’s put back at the final horn that gave Eden Prairie the victory.
“I thought both of them played really well,” Stewart said. “Before the playoffs, we are working on some of the small fundamental things, like boxing out on rebounds.”
Edina’s guards were impressive against Wayzata, but the Trojans had a significant edge in the front court with junior forwards Shannon Fornshell and Abby Krzewinski. Fornshell scored 15 points and Krzewinski scored 10. Even more telling was their defense, as they held Edina’s starting forwards scoreless.
Braun was solid at guard once again, leading the Trojans with 21 points. Senior guard Ella Campbell led Edina with 21 points.
Wayzata is likely to be the No. 2 seed for the Section 6AAAA Tournament behind Lake Conference champion Hopkins.
Stewart feels Wayzata’s strength going into the playoffs is “how hard we play.”
She added, “We will refocus and refresh for the playoffs. I am very happy with how our girls are competing and trusting the process. We are playing our best basketball now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.