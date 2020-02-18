One of Wayzata High’s biggest girls basketball wins of the season came Feb. 11 when the Trojans rallied past St. Michael-Albertville 74-72 in a Lake Conference game.
“We trailed by eight points in the second half,” Wayzata head coach Mike Schumacher said. “This was our second win over them this year, and both games came down to the final possession.”
Mackenzie Kramer, STMA’s senior guard, was the player of the game with 33 points. “She made nine three-pointers and was scoring from everywhere,” Schumacher said. “Kramer has had a great career.”
A great career for Wayzata’s 6-4 senior forward Annika Stewart also continued in this game, as she led the Trojans with 25 points. Jasmine Smiley added 14 points, while Alivia Arnebeck scored 13 and Mara Braun had 10.
Commenting on Smiley’s play, Schumacher said, “Jasmine has been great all season. She helps us in so many ways besides scoring. St. Michael-Albertville was working hard, trying to stop Annika, and that gave Jasmine a chance to shoot some three-pointers.”
The win over STMA was Wayzata’s 20th of the season, but the Trojans didn’t get No. 21 in a matchup against No. 1-ranked Hopkins three nights later.
Paige Bueckers, Hopkins’ McDonalds All-American, had a big night with 27 points, nine assists and six rebounds. She also hit a half-court shot that put the Royals up by 19 points at the halftime buzzer.
“Paige did a little bit of everything,” Schumacher said. “Maya Nnaji [21 points] also had a big game for them, and they were hitting their three-pointers.”
Wayzata’s 6-foot sophomore guard Mara Braun had a big scoring night with 29 points. She is the closest thing to Bueckers among Lake Conference players - a tough defender, who is team-oriented, and scores in different ways.
Hopkins is undefeated with 23 straight wins this year and has an overall winning streak of 55 games.
Is there a way to be successful against the Royals?
“The key is to make it a half-court game as much as you can,” Schumacher said. “When the opportunity is there, you still want to fast break, so it is a balancing act.”
Next for the Trojan girls is the final game of the regular season at Edina. Tip-off time will be 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Edina High Activity Center.
