Head coach Mike Schumacher knows the path to the State Class AAAA Tournament runs through Hopkins. It has been that way almost since the day he began coaching the Trojans.
This year’s Hopkins team is formidable, with four starters back from last year - everyone except Big East Conference Player of the Year Paige Bueckers, the captain of last year’s Royals team.
Hopkins is the No. 1 seed in Section 6AAAA and Wayzata is No. 2. In the finals last season, Hopkins defeated the Trojans by 10 points.
“The second see is where we should be,” Schumacher said Saturday, March 13. Cooper, which might have been the third seed had to withdraw from the section tourney because of COVID-19 exposure. St. Louis Park is the third seed.
“Section tournament play is all about survive and advance,” Schumacher said.
The Trojans were scheduled to open the playoffs against seventh-seeded Armstrong Tuesday, March 16. The semifinal round will be Friday, March 19, and if the Trojans won on Thursday, they will again have home-court advantage.
“We know we have to go through Hopkins, but first we have to earn the right to play in the finals,” Schumacher said.
The Trojans will rely on their three best players to set the tone for the playoffs. Two of them are future NCAA Division I players - 6-2 senior forward Jenna Johnson (Utah) and 6-foot junior guard Mara Braun (Minnesota). The third key player is 5-5 sophomore guard Brynn Senden, the Trojans’ sparkplug.
Wayzata canceled the final two games of the regular season to avoid any potential COVID-19 problems. That left the Trojans with a 9-6 record going into the playoffs. Hopkins finished the regular season 13-0 and repeated as the Lake Conference girls basketball champion.
