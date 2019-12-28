Following seven straight wins to open the 2019-20 season, the Wayzata High girls basketball team lost 71-62 at Park Center Dec. 18.
The Trojans have taken a couple days off for the holidays and will try to launch a new winning streak Dec. 26-28 at the Hill-Murray Invitational in Maplewood.
Coach Mike Schumacher of Wayzata expected a tough game with Park Center, a team that has been ranked right behind Hopkins and Wayzata in the Minnesota Basketball News state Class 4A poll.
Adalia McKenzie, a 6-1 junior forward, played a sensational game for the Pirates, leading all scorers with 27 points. Six-two junior forward Jenna Johnson of Wayzata almost matched McKenzie by scoring 23 points. Most of Wayzata’s scoring came from three players - Johnson, 6-4 senior forward Annika Stewart with 18 and 6-foot sophomore guard Mara Braun with 10. Ninth-grader Abby Krzewinski was next for Wayzata with six points.
Park Center led 31-30 at halftime before opening up a slightly bigger lead in the second half.
“We are looking forward to the Hill-Murray tournament,” Schumacher said. “We have been going over there for quite a few years, and we usually end up playing Hill-Murray.”
If that matchup occurs this week, it would likely be in the winners’ bracket semifinals Friday, Dec. 27.
In first-round games Thursday, Dec. 26, Henry Sibley will play Waconia at 3 p.m. Tartan will play Mounds View at 4:45, Wayzata will play St. Croix Lutheran at 6:30 and Hill-Murray will play Forest Lake at 8:15.
The upper-bracket semifinal is set for 5:30 p.m. on the 27th with the lower-bracket semifinal (Wayzata’s game) will follow at 7:15.
The championship game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
WHS Boys Basketball
Playing without its leading scorer, 6-5 sophomore guard Camden Heide, the Wayzata High boys basketball team lost to Chaska 74-68 Dec. 17 at the Wayzata gym.
The bright spot for Wayzata was a 21-point night from 6-8 sophomore center Carter Bjerke. Drew Berkland and Connor Yarbrough also scored in double figures for the Trojans with 16 and 14, while Kody Williams added eight points.
Zach Lea had the hot hand for Chaska, leading all scorers with 22 points.
Wayzata led 37-34 at halftime, but were not able to hold on in the second half, while suffering their fifth loss to open the season.
