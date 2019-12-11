Through the first five games of the 2019-20 season, the undefeated Wayzata High girls basketball team has proved its No. 2 state ranking.
The Trojans beat Maple Grove 63-44 and Prior Lake 86-44 in games last week.
Each of those nights, sophomore guard Mara Braun and junior forward Jenna Johnson teamed up for big points. They had 38 in the win at Maple Grove - 21 by Johnson and 17 by Braun. In the win at Prior Lake, Braun took over scoring honors with 28 and Johnson added 27.
While it’s nice to have two big scorers, Wayzata coach Mike Schumacher stressed that the Trojans are winning with balance and depth.
“We are getting good contributions from everybody,” he said after the Prior Lake game. “As we progress and play the top teams, we will need that balance. We want to be versatile and hard to guard.”
Wayzata’s strength on defense is its ability to limit opponents to one shot per trip. Johnson is a relentless rebounder and she has a lot of help from 6-foot-4 senior captain Annika Stewart and Lydia Hay.
“We played Prior Lake last year,” Schumacher said. “They have most of the same group back, but with a new coaching staff. It seemed like they were using a different defense on every possession.”
That might have confused some teams, but not Wayzata.
“We will win games like that with our size and athleticism,” Schumacher said. “Both Jenna and Mara shot the ball very well.”
The only team ahead of Wayzata in the state rankings in the defending state Class 4A champ Hopkins, which is the Trojans’ main rival in the Lake Conference.
“Hopkins had a big game out at Farmington [Dec. 6] and won by 25 points,” Schumacher said. “The talent across the state is as good as I’ve seen. Everyone is talking about Park Center, and they can score from every position. St. Michael-Albertville has been one of the best programs in the state for almost 10 years, and we’ll play them twice in conference games.”
Next for the Trojans is a 7 p.m. game against Elk River Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Wayzata High gym.
Looking further ahead, the Trojans have a big game against Park Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park.
