wayzata spt fball vasser prep bowl
Wayzata senior running back Christian Vasser breaks a couple of tackles in the first half Nov. 29 in the Class 6A Prep Bowl against Champlin Park at U.S. Bank Stadium. Vasser tied a state championship record with five rushing touchdowns. He carried the ball 49 times for 285 yards in a 35-20 win.

 (Sun Staff Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Wayzata football is celebrating a perfect 13-0 season Nov. 29 following a 35-20 win over Champlin Park (10-2) in the Class 6A Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It was the fourth state championship in school history in five Prep Bowl appearances.

Senior running back Christian Vasser had 49 carries for 285 yards and five touchdowns, which tied the state championship record. The Trojans had 289 yards as a team.

"It is a perfect season, but it is also a demonstration of three years of trust, hard work and dedication put into the program," Vasser said.

Wayzata trailed 17-14 at halftime, but Vasser ran behind a stout offensive line and could not be stopped in the second half. He had 29 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns in the final two quarters.

Senior quarterback Thomas Schmidt said the Trojans showed they were the best team in the state.

"We have the best O-Line in the state, there's no doubt about that," he said. "Christian is the best running back in the state, and there's no doubt about that.

"It was a great game and a great team win, and I have to give it to the wide receivers. They did a heck of a job blocking downfield."

