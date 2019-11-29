Wayzata football is celebrating a perfect 13-0 season Nov. 29 following a 35-20 win over Champlin Park (10-2) in the Class 6A Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.
It was the fourth state championship in school history in five Prep Bowl appearances.
Senior running back Christian Vasser had 49 carries for 285 yards and five touchdowns, which tied the state championship record. The Trojans had 289 yards as a team.
"It is a perfect season, but it is also a demonstration of three years of trust, hard work and dedication put into the program," Vasser said.
Wayzata trailed 17-14 at halftime, but Vasser ran behind a stout offensive line and could not be stopped in the second half. He had 29 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns in the final two quarters.
Senior quarterback Thomas Schmidt said the Trojans showed they were the best team in the state.
"We have the best O-Line in the state, there's no doubt about that," he said. "Christian is the best running back in the state, and there's no doubt about that.
"It was a great game and a great team win, and I have to give it to the wide receivers. They did a heck of a job blocking downfield."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.