Wayzata High’s football offense has come of age during wins the past two weeks, and with the momentum of wins over Blaine (42-7) and Farmington (28-14), the Trojans are ready for the state Class 6A playoffs.
“In the playoffs, we will have same effort no matter who we play,” Wayzata captain and inside linebacker Chase Ullom said.
With their recent offensive surge, the Trojans are banking on junior quarterback Cole Heibrun to set the tone. Against Farmington, his passing was one of the keys to victory, as he connected on 12 of 21 attempts for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Farmington scored the first two touchdowns to lead 14-0 before Heibrun and wide receiver Tyler Milkes cut the lead in half with a 50-yard touchdown pass play. Later, Heibrun and fullback Deyon Loveless connected on a 25-yard touchdown pass play.
As good as Heibrun was against Farmington, Loveless was the one who finished the job. In the third quarter, he ran 10 yards for a touchdown, and then in the fourth quarter he broke free for his longest touchdown run of the season - 81 yards.
Ironically, Loveless ran for 178 yards, the same total Heibrun had in the passing phase of the offense. Junior halfback Omar Madkour added 58 yards on 12 rushes.
Five receivers caught passes from Heibrun. Senior captain Eli Lenort had four receptions for 59 yards and Milkes caught four balls for 76 yards. Ford Griffith had two catches, while Loveless and Jack Simon each had one.
Farmington’s offensive numbers were good, but not as good as Wayzata’s. The Tigers rushed for 124 yards and passed for 123.
Wayzata outside linebacker and captain Noah Rychlick led a strong defensive effort with 10 total tackles, six of them solos. Ullom was active with eight solo tackles and one assist. Linebacker Nelson Kukowski was in on nine tackles and lineman Keyuandre Watkins and linebacker Adam Cherne each chipped in with seven tackles and defensive back Noah Regan made five. All three of lineman Dylan Schultz’s tackles were solos.
The Trojans only punted twice in the game with Heibrun sending one 40 yards and captain Andrew Westermeyer delivering a 41-yard punt.
“Every team puts their best out there this time of year,” Rychlick said. “We are playing our best football [at the end of the regular season].”
“A lot of guys are doing their job,” Heibrun said. “Our record doesn’t show who we are as a team.”
Maple Grove is one of two undefeated teams in Class 6A at the beginning of the playoffs. On Week 6, Maple Grove fell behind Wayzata before rallying to win 28-21.
“We’ll finish the job against Maple Grove next time,” Heibrun assured.
