Deyon Loveless (22) has Wayzata blockers all around as he breaks a big-gainer at Farmington Oct. 19.

Wayzata High’s football offense has come of age during wins the past two weeks, and with the momentum of wins over Blaine (42-7) and Farmington (28-14), the Trojans are ready for the state Class 6A playoffs.

“In the playoffs, we will have same effort no matter who we play,” Wayzata captain and inside linebacker Chase Ullom said.

