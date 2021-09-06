Offense, defense and special teams came together to make Wayzata High’s football opener a thing of beauty Thursday, Sept. 2, at Wayzata High Stadium.
The Trojans swamped Roseville 42-0 with a hard rain falling on the turf for most of the second half.
Aside from one long drive of 9 minutes, 24 seconds to open the third quarter, Roseville’s ability to move the ball against Wayzata’s defense was futile.
“Going into every game, a shutout is our expectation,” Wayzata defensive coordinator Jordan Halverson said after the game. The Trojans used reserves for most of the second half, and Halverson noted their contribution to the shutout.
“We have nine of our 11 defensive starters returning from last year,” Halverson said. One of them, senior Drew Berkland, moved from the defensive backfield to wide receiver, creating a gap that junior Andrew Westermeyer filled Thursday night.
Halverson praised the work that Drew Streeter did in the secondary. “Drew always gets us lined up right,” the coach said.
Head coach Lambert Brown of the Trojans liked the way it all came together for the opener.
“We did a lot of good things tonight,” he said. “But we have to get better. “It was amazing how our fans supported us.”
Offensive stats showed Wayzata with an effective mix of running and passing. Harvey, the returning starter at quarterback completed nine of 14 passes for 119 yards and four touchdowns. Four different receivers made the touchdown grabs with these distances - Berkland for 25 yards, Julian Diedrich for 7 yards, Jack Kinsey for 15 yards and Eli Lenort for 34 yards. Dante Cockrell Jr., a 6-1, 235-pound senior running back, scored on a 3-yard run. Linebacker Fox Knutson added a touchdown on an 8-yard fumble return. Andy Vrundy kicked extra points after all six scores.
Berkland, the University of Minnesota baseball recruit, had four catches for 49 yards.
“Last season, playing strong safety, I got hurt,” he said. “So this year I switched to offense. I want to help the team any way I can.”
Berkland already likes the receiver-passer connection he has with his basketball teammate, Harvey.
“Ryan and I have played together since sixth grade,” Berkland said. “He’s a good buddy off the field, and that helps us on the field.
Champlin Park is Wayzata’s opponent at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Champlin Park. “The last time we played them was in the Prep Bowl in 2019 [when Wayzata won 35-20],” Brown said. “They have a good coaching staff and a good program.”
