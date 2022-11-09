Long before lining up for the start of the State Class AAA Boys Cross Country Meet Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Wayzata senior Hamza Mohamed made a decision. He would run for the team, instead of for himself.
He was pleased with the results after the race, when he finished fourth individually in leading the Trojans to their second straight state team championship.
“I thought it would be a big risk to go for the individual title,” Mohamed said after the race. “I wanted the team to win. I wanted the other guys to feed off my energy.”
Two runners from the Minneapolis City Conference, Washburn’s Aidan Jones and Southwest’s Sam Scott, finished ahead of last year’s champion, Nick Gilles of Minnetonka, who was third on Saturday. Mohamed and Gilles raced the last 200 yards like they were running a dash. Gilles reached the finish line in 15:27.1 and Mohamed’s time was 15:28.1.
Mohamed’s plan worked to perfection on the team side. The Trojans easily took first place with 57 points, while second-place Rosemount scored 98 and Lakeville North took third with 103. Minnetonka placed third with 121. Two weeks ago, Wayzata head coach Mark Popp said there were only four teams capable of winning the state title - his team, Rosemount, Lakeville North and Minnetonka. He even named them in that order.
“More than anything today, this was fun,” Popp said in his postrace remarks. “Our guys ran hard and ran well. It was fun to see them execute the plan and have a great race.
Mohamed’s plan late in the race was to pass as many people as he could from Rosemount, Lakeville North and Minnetonka. “Passing team scorers was the most important thing,” he said.
As far as the sprint race against Gilles is concerned, Mohamed said, “It was run. Nick is a great runner and also a great guy.”
When he found out Wayzata was the state champion again, Mohamed said, “This is the ultimate. We worked hard all summer for this, and all season, we kept level heads. We have the best coaches in the state.”
Mohamed was not the only key runner in Wayzata’s title drive. It took a team effort to beat teams with similar talent, like Rosemount and Lakeville North.
Sophomore Will Weber won his All-State medal by finishing ninth in 15:35.1. Junior Daniel McCollor, also All-State finished 16th in 15:46.8. Junior Tyler Kissell, Wayzata’s most improved runner this year, ran 15:53.6 for All-State. Junior Parker Dietrick (33rd), Hayes McMillan and Dan Salatino completed Wayzata’s state lineup.
The boys cross country team wrapped up a super week for Wayzata High sports and for principal Scott Gengler and activities director Meghan Potter. The other highlights were state championships in boys soccer and girls cross country and a section championship for the Trojan volleyball team.
State Team Scores
Wayzata 57, Rosemount 98, Lakeville North 103, Minnetonka 121, Mounds View 137, Minneapolis Washburn 152, Stillwater 182, Eden Prairie 238, Roseville 264, Lakeville South 293, Bloomington Jefferson 304, Blaine 306, Bemidji 309, Woodbury 317, Buffalo 318, Centennial 342.
