Hamza Mohamed
Hamza Mohamed (344) of Wayzata places fourth in the State Class AAA Boys Cross Country Meet Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

Long before lining up for the start of the State Class AAA Boys Cross Country Meet Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Wayzata senior Hamza Mohamed made a decision. He would run for the team, instead of for himself.

He was pleased with the results after the race, when he finished fourth individually in leading the Trojans to their second straight state team championship.

